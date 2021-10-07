A total of 1,099 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,440 on Wednesday, 1,248 on Tuesday, 1,154 on Monday, 1,078 on Sundaym 984 on Saturday, 913 on Friday.

A total of 40,701 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 7.

Data released on October 7 shows nationally there were 122 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 137,417 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 7.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 26,041

New cases: 119

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,129.5

Gosport

Total cases: 7,951

New cases: 67

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,389.6

Havant

Total cases: 12,668

New cases: 59

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,027

Fareham

Total cases: 10,094

New cases: 51

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,676.4

East Hampshire

Total cases: 9,683

New cases: 55

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,819.1

Winchester

Total cases: 10,299

New cases: 89

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,178.7

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 16,469

New cases: 81

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,264.7

Eastleigh

Total cases: 13,126

New cases: 79

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,685.7

Hart

Total cases: 9,231

New cases: 83

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,457.2

New Forest

Total cases: 13,029

New cases: 71

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,252.5

Rushmoor

Total cases: 11,840

New cases: 48

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,544.1

Test Valley

Total cases: 11,485

New cases: 61

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,031.7

Southampton

Total cases: 28,886

New cases: 133

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,423.2

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 12,748

New cases: 103

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,958.8

