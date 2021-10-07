1,099 new Covid cases confirmed on October 8 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,099 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,440 on Wednesday, 1,248 on Tuesday, 1,154 on Monday, 1,078 on Sundaym 984 on Saturday, 913 on Friday.
A total of 40,701 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 7.
Data released on October 7 shows nationally there were 122 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 137,417 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 7.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 26,041
New cases: 119
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,129.5
Gosport
Total cases: 7,951
New cases: 67
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,389.6
Havant
Total cases: 12,668
New cases: 59
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,027
Fareham
Total cases: 10,094
New cases: 51
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,676.4
East Hampshire
Total cases: 9,683
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,819.1
Winchester
Total cases: 10,299
New cases: 89
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,178.7
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 16,469
New cases: 81
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,264.7
Eastleigh
Total cases: 13,126
New cases: 79
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,685.7
Hart
Total cases: 9,231
New cases: 83
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,457.2
New Forest
Total cases: 13,029
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,252.5
Rushmoor
Total cases: 11,840
New cases: 48
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,544.1
Test Valley
Total cases: 11,485
New cases: 61
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,031.7
Southampton
Total cases: 28,886
New cases: 133
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,423.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 12,748
New cases: 103
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,958.8
