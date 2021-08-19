A total of 1,126 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Thursday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,021 on Wednesday, 812 on Tuesday, 801 on Monday, 984 on Sunday, 975 on Saturday and 975 on Friday.

A total of 36,572 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 19.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on August 19 shows nationally there were 113 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 131,373 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 19.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 20,559

New cases: 132

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,576

Gosport

Total cases: 5,821

New cases: 48

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,874.2

Havant

Total cases: 9,756

New cases: 73

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,722.1

Fareham

Total cases: 7,724

New cases: 68

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,639.3

East Hampshire

Total cases: 7,182

New cases: 81

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,799.5

Winchester

Total cases: 7,629

New cases: 83

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,058.4

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 12,708

New cases: 72

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,149

Eastleigh

Total cases: 9,571

New cases: 79

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,062.4

Hart

Total cases: 6,582

New cases: 40

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,743.3

New Forest

Total cases: 9,826

New cases: 115

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,469.6

Rushmoor

Total cases: 9,844

New cases: 38

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,429.4

Test Valley

Total cases: 8,650

New cases: 70

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,802.3

Southampton

Total cases: 23,204

New cases: 134

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,176.2

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 9,124

New cases: 93

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,412

