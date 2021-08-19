1,126 new Covid cases confirmed on August 20 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,126 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Thursday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,021 on Wednesday, 812 on Tuesday, 801 on Monday, 984 on Sunday, 975 on Saturday and 975 on Friday.
A total of 36,572 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 19.
Data released on August 19 shows nationally there were 113 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 131,373 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 19.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 20,559
New cases: 132
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,576
Gosport
Total cases: 5,821
New cases: 48
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,874.2
Havant
Total cases: 9,756
New cases: 73
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,722.1
Fareham
Total cases: 7,724
New cases: 68
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,639.3
East Hampshire
Total cases: 7,182
New cases: 81
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,799.5
Winchester
Total cases: 7,629
New cases: 83
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,058.4
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 12,708
New cases: 72
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,149
Eastleigh
Total cases: 9,571
New cases: 79
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,062.4
Hart
Total cases: 6,582
New cases: 40
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,743.3
New Forest
Total cases: 9,826
New cases: 115
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,469.6
Rushmoor
Total cases: 9,844
New cases: 38
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,429.4
Test Valley
Total cases: 8,650
New cases: 70
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,802.3
Southampton
Total cases: 23,204
New cases: 134
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,176.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 9,124
New cases: 93
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,412
