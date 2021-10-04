A total of 1,154 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,078 on Sundaym 984 on Saturday, 913 on Friday, 1,195 on Thursday, 1,147 on Wednesday, 1,361 on Tuesday.

A total of 35,077 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 4.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on October 4 shows nationally there were 33 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 136,986 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 4.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 25,703

New cases: 103

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,972

Gosport

Total cases: 7,775

New cases: 34

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,181.7

Havant

Total cases: 12,461

New cases: 68

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,863.1

Fareham

Total cases: 9,929

New cases: 53

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,534.6

East Hampshire

Total cases: 9,500

New cases: 55

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,671.3

Winchester

Total cases: 10,028

New cases: 65

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,963.5

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 16,117

New cases: 141

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,066.7

Eastleigh

Total cases: 12,796

New cases: 90

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,442.1

Hart

Total cases: 8,964

New cases: 98

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,183.7

New Forest

Total cases: 12,781

New cases: 67

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,114.4

Rushmoor

Total cases: 11,699

New cases: 36

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,394.7

Test Valley

Total cases: 11,263

New cases: 73

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,857.1

Southampton

Total cases: 28,381

New cases: 168

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,223.5

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 12,369

New cases: 103

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,223.5

