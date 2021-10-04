1,154 new Covid cases confirmed on October 4 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,154 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,078 on Sundaym 984 on Saturday, 913 on Friday, 1,195 on Thursday, 1,147 on Wednesday, 1,361 on Tuesday.
A total of 35,077 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 4.
Data released on October 4 shows nationally there were 33 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 136,986 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 4.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 25,703
New cases: 103
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,972
Gosport
Total cases: 7,775
New cases: 34
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,181.7
Havant
Total cases: 12,461
New cases: 68
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,863.1
Fareham
Total cases: 9,929
New cases: 53
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,534.6
East Hampshire
Total cases: 9,500
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,671.3
Winchester
Total cases: 10,028
New cases: 65
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,963.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 16,117
New cases: 141
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,066.7
Eastleigh
Total cases: 12,796
New cases: 90
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,442.1
Hart
Total cases: 8,964
New cases: 98
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,183.7
New Forest
Total cases: 12,781
New cases: 67
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,114.4
Rushmoor
Total cases: 11,699
New cases: 36
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,394.7
Test Valley
Total cases: 11,263
New cases: 73
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,857.1
Southampton
Total cases: 28,381
New cases: 168
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,223.5
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 12,369
New cases: 103
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,223.5
