1,195 new Covid cases confirmed on September 30 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,195 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,147 on Wednesday, 1,361 on Tuesday, 1,059 on Monday, 948 on Friday and 998 last Thursday.
A total of 36,480 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 30.
Data released on September 30 shows nationally there were 137 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 136,662 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 30.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 25,274
New cases: 151
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,772.2
Gosport
Total cases: 7,593
New cases: 60
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,966.8
Havant
Total cases: 12,215
New cases: 84
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,668.4
Fareham
Total cases: 9,761
New cases: 46
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,390.2
East Hampshire
Total cases: 9,280
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,493.7
Winchester
Total cases: 9,786
New cases: 73
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,771.3
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 15,754
New cases: 121
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,862.5
Eastleigh
Total cases: 12,459
New cases: 95
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,193.5
Hart
Total cases: 8,666
New cases: 74
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,878.4
New Forest
Total cases: 12,494
New cases: 102
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,954.7
Rushmoor
Total cases: 11,550
New cases: 45
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,236.9
Test Valley
Total cases: 11,018
New cases: 80
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,664.5
Southampton
Total cases: 27,809
New cases: 123
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,997.3
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 11,975
New cases: 98
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,415.6
