A total of 1,195 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,147 on Wednesday, 1,361 on Tuesday, 1,059 on Monday, 948 on Friday and 998 last Thursday.

A total of 36,480 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 30.

Data released on September 30 shows nationally there were 137 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 136,662 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 30.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 25,274

New cases: 151

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,772.2

Gosport

Total cases: 7,593

New cases: 60

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,966.8

Havant

Total cases: 12,215

New cases: 84

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,668.4

Fareham

Total cases: 9,761

New cases: 46

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,390.2

East Hampshire

Total cases: 9,280

New cases: 43

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,493.7

Winchester

Total cases: 9,786

New cases: 73

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,771.3

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 15,754

New cases: 121

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,862.5

Eastleigh

Total cases: 12,459

New cases: 95

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,193.5

Hart

Total cases: 8,666

New cases: 74

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,878.4

New Forest

Total cases: 12,494

New cases: 102

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,954.7

Rushmoor

Total cases: 11,550

New cases: 45

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,236.9

Test Valley

Total cases: 11,018

New cases: 80

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,664.5

Southampton

Total cases: 27,809

New cases: 123

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,997.3

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 11,975

New cases: 98

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,415.6

