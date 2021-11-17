1,196 new Covid cases confirmed on November 17 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,196 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,270 on Tuesday, 1,474 on Monday, 1,429 on Thursday, and 1,365 last Wednesday.
A total of 37,243 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 17.
Data released on November 17 shows nationally there were 201 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 143,360 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 17.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 31,513
New cases: 124
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,678.2
Gosport
Total cases: 11,475
New cases: 77
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,551.2
Havant
Total cases: 16,104
New cases: 82
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,746.7
Fareham
Total cases: 13,449
New cases: 82
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,560.3
East Hampshire
Total cases: 12,983
New cases: 70
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,483.9
Winchester
Total cases: 14,774
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,732.4
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 21,403
New cases: 80
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,040.4
Eastleigh
Total cases: 18,002
New cases: 97
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,283.6
Hart
Total cases: 12,258
New cases: 35
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,558.4
New Forest
Total cases: 18,008
New cases: 98
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,024
Rushmoor
Total cases: 14,505
New cases: 36
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 115,367.6
Test Valley
Total cases: 15,530
New cases: 112
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,212.7
Southampton
Total cases: 36,024
New cases: 150
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,245.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 16,743
New cases: 97
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,766.3
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.