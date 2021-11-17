A total of 1,196 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,270 on Tuesday, 1,474 on Monday, 1,429 on Thursday, and 1,365 last Wednesday.

A total of 37,243 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 17.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on November 17 shows nationally there were 201 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 143,360 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 17.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 31,513

New cases: 124

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,678.2

Gosport

Total cases: 11,475

New cases: 77

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,551.2

Havant

Total cases: 16,104

New cases: 82

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,746.7

Fareham

Total cases: 13,449

New cases: 82

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,560.3

East Hampshire

Total cases: 12,983

New cases: 70

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,483.9

Winchester

Total cases: 14,774

New cases: 56

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,732.4

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 21,403

New cases: 80

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,040.4

Eastleigh

Total cases: 18,002

New cases: 97

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,283.6

Hart

Total cases: 12,258

New cases: 35

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,558.4

New Forest

Total cases: 18,008

New cases: 98

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,024

Rushmoor

Total cases: 14,505

New cases: 36

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 115,367.6

Test Valley

Total cases: 15,530

New cases: 112

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,212.7

Southampton

Total cases: 36,024

New cases: 150

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,245.9

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 16,743

New cases: 97

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,766.3

A message from the Editor