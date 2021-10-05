1,248 new Covid cases confirmed on October 5 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,248 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,154 on Monday, 1,078 on Sundaym 984 on Saturday, 913 on Friday, 1,195 on Thursday, 1,147 on Wednesday.
A total of 33,869 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 5.
Data released on October 5 shows nationally there were 166 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 137,152 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 4.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 25,797
New cases: 94
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,015.8
Gosport
Total cases: 7,831
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,247.9
Havant
Total cases: 12,520
New cases: 59
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,909.8
Fareham
Total cases: 9,973
New cases: 44
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,572.4
East Hampshire
Total cases: 9,571
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,728.6
Winchester
Total cases: 10,117
New cases: 89
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,034.1
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 16,248
New cases: 131
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,140.4
Eastleigh
Total cases: 12,911
New cases: 115
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,527
Hart
Total cases: 9,053
New cases: 89
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,274.9
New Forest
Total cases: 12,868
New cases: 85
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,162.9
Rushmoor
Total cases: 11,748
New cases: 49
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,446.6
Test Valley
Total cases: 11,353
New cases: 90
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,927.9
Southampton
Total cases: 28,548
New cases: 167
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,289.5
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 12,478
New cases: 109
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,769
