A total of 1,248 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,154 on Monday, 1,078 on Sundaym 984 on Saturday, 913 on Friday, 1,195 on Thursday, 1,147 on Wednesday.

A total of 33,869 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 5.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases.

Data released on October 5 shows nationally there were 166 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 137,152 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 4.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 25,797

New cases: 94

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,015.8

Gosport

Total cases: 7,831

New cases: 56

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,247.9

Havant

Total cases: 12,520

New cases: 59

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,909.8

Fareham

Total cases: 9,973

New cases: 44

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,572.4

East Hampshire

Total cases: 9,571

New cases: 71

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,728.6

Winchester

Total cases: 10,117

New cases: 89

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,034.1

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 16,248

New cases: 131

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,140.4

Eastleigh

Total cases: 12,911

New cases: 115

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,527

Hart

Total cases: 9,053

New cases: 89

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,274.9

New Forest

Total cases: 12,868

New cases: 85

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,162.9

Rushmoor

Total cases: 11,748

New cases: 49

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,446.6

Test Valley

Total cases: 11,353

New cases: 90

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,927.9

Southampton

Total cases: 28,548

New cases: 167

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,289.5

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 12,478

New cases: 109

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,769

