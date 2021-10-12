A total of 1,282 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,395 on Monday, 1,372 on Friday, 1,099 on Thursday, 1,440 on Wednesday, 1,248 on Tuesday, and 1,154 last Monday.

A total of 38,520 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 12.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on October 12 shows nationally there were 181 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 137,944 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 12.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 26,700

New cases: 108

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,436.4

Gosport

Total cases: 8,345

New cases: 72

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,854.9

Havant

Total cases: 13,031

New cases: 69

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,314.3

Fareham

Total cases: 10,442

New cases: 78

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,975.6

East Hampshire

Total cases: 9,989

New cases: 79

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,066.2

Winchester

Total cases: 10,868

New cases: 109

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,630.5

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 17,054

New cases: 114

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,593.8

Eastleigh

Total cases: 13,563

New cases: 99

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,008.1

Hart

Total cases: 9,715

New cases: 84

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,953.1

New Forest

Total cases: 13,535

New cases: 102

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,534.1

Rushmoor

Total cases: 12,055

New cases: 42

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,771.9

Test Valley

Total cases: 11,892

New cases: 77

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,351.8

Southampton

Total cases: 29,753

New cases: 147

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,766

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 13,291

New cases: 102

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,340.4

A message from the Editor