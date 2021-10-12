1,282 new Covid cases confirmed on October 11 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,282 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,395 on Monday, 1,372 on Friday, 1,099 on Thursday, 1,440 on Wednesday, 1,248 on Tuesday, and 1,154 last Monday.
A total of 38,520 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 12.
Data released on October 12 shows nationally there were 181 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 137,944 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 12.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 26,700
New cases: 108
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,436.4
Gosport
Total cases: 8,345
New cases: 72
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,854.9
Havant
Total cases: 13,031
New cases: 69
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,314.3
Fareham
Total cases: 10,442
New cases: 78
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,975.6
East Hampshire
Total cases: 9,989
New cases: 79
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,066.2
Winchester
Total cases: 10,868
New cases: 109
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,630.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 17,054
New cases: 114
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,593.8
Eastleigh
Total cases: 13,563
New cases: 99
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,008.1
Hart
Total cases: 9,715
New cases: 84
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,953.1
New Forest
Total cases: 13,535
New cases: 102
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,534.1
Rushmoor
Total cases: 12,055
New cases: 42
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,771.9
Test Valley
Total cases: 11,892
New cases: 77
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,351.8
Southampton
Total cases: 29,753
New cases: 147
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,766
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 13,291
New cases: 102
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,340.4
