1,306 new Covid cases confirmed on October 26 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,306 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,945 on Monday, 1,796 on Sunday, 2,005 on Friday, 1,729 on Thursday and 2,097 on Wednesday.
A total of 40,954 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 26.
Data released on October 26 shows nationally there were 263 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 139,534 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 26.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 28,769
New cases: 79
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,400.1
Gosport
Total cases: 9,768
New cases: 69
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,535.3
Havant
Total cases: 14,418
New cases: 87
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,412.2
Fareham
Total cases: 11,657
New cases: 84
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,019.9
East Hampshire
Total cases: 11,318
New cases: 74
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,139.4
Winchester
Total cases: 12,907
New cases: 97
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,249.8
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 19,173
New cases: 128
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,785.9
Eastleigh
Total cases: 15,711
New cases: 107
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,593.1
Hart
Total cases: 10,897
New cases: 82
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,164
New Forest
Total cases: 15,576
New cases: 98
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,670.2
Rushmoor
Total cases: 13,090
New cases: 45
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,868.4
Test Valley
Total cases: 13,486
New cases: 108
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,605.3
Southampton
Total cases: 32,565
New cases: 149
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,878.1
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 14,899
New cases: 99
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,470.4
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.