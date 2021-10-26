A total of 1,306 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,945 on Monday, 1,796 on Sunday, 2,005 on Friday, 1,729 on Thursday and 2,097 on Wednesday.

A total of 40,954 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 26.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on October 26 shows nationally there were 263 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 139,534 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 26.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 28,769

New cases: 79

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,400.1

Gosport

Total cases: 9,768

New cases: 69

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,535.3

Havant

Total cases: 14,418

New cases: 87

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,412.2

Fareham

Total cases: 11,657

New cases: 84

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,019.9

East Hampshire

Total cases: 11,318

New cases: 74

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,139.4

Winchester

Total cases: 12,907

New cases: 97

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,249.8

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 19,173

New cases: 128

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,785.9

Eastleigh

Total cases: 15,711

New cases: 107

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,593.1

Hart

Total cases: 10,897

New cases: 82

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,164

New Forest

Total cases: 15,576

New cases: 98

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,670.2

Rushmoor

Total cases: 13,090

New cases: 45

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,868.4

Test Valley

Total cases: 13,486

New cases: 108

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,605.3

Southampton

Total cases: 32,565

New cases: 149

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,878.1

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 14,899

New cases: 99

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,470.4

