1,326 new Covid cases confirmed on July 16 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,326 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Friday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,458 on Thursday, 1,014 on Wednesday, 957 on Tuesday, 912 on Monday, 726 on Sunday and 766 on Saturday.
A total of 51,870 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on July 16.
Data released on July 16 shows nationally there were 49 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 128,642 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of July 16.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 16,681
New cases: 163
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,762
Gosport
Total cases: 4,440
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,233.5
Havant
Total cases: 8,016
New cases: 72
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,350.8
Fareham
Total cases: 6,066
New cases: 59
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,218.8
East Hampshire
Total cases: 5,753
New cases: 62
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,703.7
Winchester
Total cases: 5,963
New cases: 62
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,775.8
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 10,077
New cases: 148
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,706.7
Eastleigh
Total cases: 7,279
New cases: 95
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,449
Hart
Total cases: 5,207
New cases: 83
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,364
New Forest
Total cases: 7,407
New cases: 88
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,113
Rushmoor
Total cases: 8,664
New cases: 60
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,158.7
Test Valley
Total cases: 6,772
New cases: 121
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,367.8
Southampton
Total cases: 18,021
New cases: 192
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,136.5
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 7,294
New cases: 65
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,144.9
