1,361 new Covid cases confirmed on September 28 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,361 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,059 on Monday, 948 on Friday, 998 on Thursday and 1,053 on Wednesday.
A total of 34,526 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 28.
Data released on September 28 shows nationally there were 167 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 136,375 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 28.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 25,014
New cases: 138
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,651.1
Gosport
Total cases: 7,481
New cases: 59
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,834.5
Havant
Total cases: 12,070
New cases: 69
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,553.7
Fareham
Total cases: 9,672
New cases: 53
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,313.7
East Hampshire
Total cases: 9,191
New cases: 64
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,421.8
Winchester
Total cases: 9,636
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,652.2
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 15,547
New cases: 116
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,746.1
Eastleigh
Total cases: 12,252
New cases: 86
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,040.7
Hart
Total cases: 8,498
New cases: 124
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,706.3
New Forest
Total cases: 12,314
New cases: 75
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,854.5
Rushmoor
Total cases: 11,442
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,122.4
Test Valley
Total cases: 10,857
New cases: 193
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,537.9
Southampton
Total cases: 27,551
New cases: 170
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,895.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 11,767
New cases: 104
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,269.4
