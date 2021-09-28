A total of 1,361 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,059 on Monday, 948 on Friday, 998 on Thursday and 1,053 on Wednesday.

A total of 34,526 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 28.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases.

Data released on September 28 shows nationally there were 167 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 136,375 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 28.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 25,014

New cases: 138

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,651.1

Gosport

Total cases: 7,481

New cases: 59

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,834.5

Havant

Total cases: 12,070

New cases: 69

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,553.7

Fareham

Total cases: 9,672

New cases: 53

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,313.7

East Hampshire

Total cases: 9,191

New cases: 64

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,421.8

Winchester

Total cases: 9,636

New cases: 54

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,652.2

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 15,547

New cases: 116

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,746.1

Eastleigh

Total cases: 12,252

New cases: 86

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,040.7

Hart

Total cases: 8,498

New cases: 124

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,706.3

New Forest

Total cases: 12,314

New cases: 75

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,854.5

Rushmoor

Total cases: 11,442

New cases: 56

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,122.4

Test Valley

Total cases: 10,857

New cases: 193

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,537.9

Southampton

Total cases: 27,551

New cases: 170

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,895.2

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 11,767

New cases: 104

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,269.4

