1,365 new Covid cases confirmed on November 10 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,365 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,054 on Tuesday, 970 on Monday, 982 on Sunday, 1,180 on Thursday and 1,527 last Wednesday.
A total of 39,329 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 10.
Data released on November 10 shows nationally there were 214 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 142,338 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 10.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 30,633
New cases: 152
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,268.3
Gosport
Total cases: 10,931
New cases: 72
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,908.7
Havant
Total cases: 15,589
New cases: 76
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,339
Fareham
Total cases: 12,813
New cases: 80
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,013.6
East Hampshire
Total cases: 12,402
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,014.7
Winchester
Total cases: 14,277
New cases: 81
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,337.7
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 20,749
New cases: 128
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,672.5
Eastleigh
Total cases: 17,249
New cases: 130
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,728
Hart
Total cases: 11,878
New cases: 69
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,169.1
New Forest
Total cases: 16,175
New cases: 97
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,560.3
Rushmoor
Total cases: 14,060
New cases: 62
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,896.1
Test Valley
Total cases: 14,809
New cases: 115
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,645.7
Southampton
Total cases: 34,851
New cases: 141
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,782.1
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 16,079
New cases: 91
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,299.7
