A total of 1,365 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,054 on Tuesday, 970 on Monday, 982 on Sunday, 1,180 on Thursday and 1,527 last Wednesday.

A total of 39,329 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 10.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on November 10 shows nationally there were 214 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 142,338 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 10.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 30,633

New cases: 152

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,268.3

Gosport

Total cases: 10,931

New cases: 72

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,908.7

Havant

Total cases: 15,589

New cases: 76

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,339

Fareham

Total cases: 12,813

New cases: 80

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,013.6

East Hampshire

Total cases: 12,402

New cases: 71

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,014.7

Winchester

Total cases: 14,277

New cases: 81

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,337.7

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 20,749

New cases: 128

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,672.5

Eastleigh

Total cases: 17,249

New cases: 130

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,728

Hart

Total cases: 11,878

New cases: 69

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,169.1

New Forest

Total cases: 16,175

New cases: 97

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,560.3

Rushmoor

Total cases: 14,060

New cases: 62

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,896.1

Test Valley

Total cases: 14,809

New cases: 115

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,645.7

Southampton

Total cases: 34,851

New cases: 141

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,782.1

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 16,079

New cases: 91

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,299.7

