A total of 1,372 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,099 on Thursday, 1,440 on Wednesday, 1,248 on Tuesday, 1,154 on Monday, 1,078 on Sundaym 984 on Saturday.

A total of 36,060 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 8.

Data released on October 8 shows nationally there were 127 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 137,544 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 8.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 26,183

New cases: 142

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,195.6

Gosport

Total cases: 8,032

New cases: 81

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,485.2

Havant

Total cases: 12,739

New cases: 71

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,083.2

Fareham

Total cases: 10,156

New cases: 62

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,729.7

East Hampshire

Total cases: 9,726

New cases: 43

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,853.8

Winchester

Total cases: 10,413

New cases: 114

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,269.2

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 16,570

New cases: 101

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,321.6

Eastleigh

Total cases: 13,254

New cases: 128

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,780.1

Hart

Total cases: 9,326

New cases: 95

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,554.5

New Forest

Total cases: 13,132

New cases: 103

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,309.8

Rushmoor

Total cases: 11,883

New cases: 43

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,589.7

Test Valley

Total cases: 11,588

New cases: 103

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,112.7

Southampton

Total cases: 29,067

New cases: 181

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,494.7

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 12,853

New cases: 105

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,032.6

