1,372 new Covid cases confirmed on October 8 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,372 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,099 on Thursday, 1,440 on Wednesday, 1,248 on Tuesday, 1,154 on Monday, 1,078 on Sundaym 984 on Saturday.
A total of 36,060 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 8.
Data released on October 8 shows nationally there were 127 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 137,544 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 8.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 26,183
New cases: 142
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,195.6
Gosport
Total cases: 8,032
New cases: 81
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,485.2
Havant
Total cases: 12,739
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,083.2
Fareham
Total cases: 10,156
New cases: 62
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,729.7
East Hampshire
Total cases: 9,726
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,853.8
Winchester
Total cases: 10,413
New cases: 114
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,269.2
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 16,570
New cases: 101
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,321.6
Eastleigh
Total cases: 13,254
New cases: 128
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,780.1
Hart
Total cases: 9,326
New cases: 95
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,554.5
New Forest
Total cases: 13,132
New cases: 103
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,309.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 11,883
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,589.7
Test Valley
Total cases: 11,588
New cases: 103
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,112.7
Southampton
Total cases: 29,067
New cases: 181
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,494.7
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 12,853
New cases: 105
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,032.6
