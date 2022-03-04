1,376 new Covid cases confirmed on March 3 combined in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,376 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,456 on Thursday, 1,458 on Wednesday, 1,097 on Tuesday, 2,578 across Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and last Thursday.
From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.
From the week beginning February 21, weekend updates to the dashboard have stopped. Meaning the figures for February 28 include February 26 and February 27 as well.
A total of 255,864 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the seven days to March 4.
Data released on March 4 shows nationally there 710 deaths with Covid in the last seven days, meaning have been 162,008 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of March 4.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 60,611
New cases: 128
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 28,231.6
Gosport
Total cases: 22,035
New cases: 45
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,021.8
Havant
Total cases: 32,477
New cases: 99
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,706.2
Fareham
Total cases: 28,676
New cases: 165
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,648.9
East Hampshire
Total cases: 29,910
New cases: 87
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,152.5
Winchester
Total cases: 32,578
New cases: 100
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,871
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 48,402
New cases: 121
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,228.8
Eastleigh
Total cases: 37,797
New cases: 74
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,890.3
Hart
Total cases: 27,184
New cases: 58
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,850.2
New Forest
Total cases: 39,686
New cases: 117
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,090.9
Rushmoor
Total cases: 30,283
New cases: 77
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 32,083.9
Test Valley
Total cases: 33,928
New cases: 82
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,680.7
Southampton
Total cases: 70,589
New cases: 122
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,914.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 32,303
New cases: 101
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,701.3
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.