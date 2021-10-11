1,396 new Covid cases confirmed on October 11 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,395 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,372 on Friday, 1,099 on Thursday, 1,440 on Wednesday, 1,248 on Tuesday, 1,154 on Monday, 1,078 on Sundaym 984 on Saturday.
A total of 40,224 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 11.
Data released on October 11 shows nationally there were 28 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 137,763 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 11.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 26,592
New cases: 116
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,386.1
Gosport
Total cases: 8,273
New cases: 92
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,769.8
Havant
Total cases: 12,962
New cases: 65
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,259.7
Fareham
Total cases: 10,366
New cases: 70
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,910.2
East Hampshire
Total cases: 9,910
New cases: 72
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,002.4
Winchester
Total cases: 10,759
New cases: 123
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,544
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 16,940
New cases: 133
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,529.7
Eastleigh
Total cases: 13,563
New cases: 99
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,008.1
Hart
Total cases: 9,631
New cases: 103
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,867
New Forest
Total cases: 13,433
New cases: 105
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,477.4
Rushmoor
Total cases: 12,013
New cases: 46
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,727.4
Test Valley
Total cases: 11,815
New cases: 96
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,291.2
Southampton
Total cases: 29,606
New cases: 186
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,707.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 13,189
New cases: 89
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,268.7
