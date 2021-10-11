A total of 1,395 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,372 on Friday, 1,099 on Thursday, 1,440 on Wednesday, 1,248 on Tuesday, 1,154 on Monday, 1,078 on Sundaym 984 on Saturday.

A total of 40,224 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 11.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on October 11 shows nationally there were 28 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 137,763 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 11.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 26,592

New cases: 116

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,386.1

Gosport

Total cases: 8,273

New cases: 92

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,769.8

Havant

Total cases: 12,962

New cases: 65

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,259.7

Fareham

Total cases: 10,366

New cases: 70

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,910.2

East Hampshire

Total cases: 9,910

New cases: 72

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,002.4

Winchester

Total cases: 10,759

New cases: 123

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,544

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 16,940

New cases: 133

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,529.7

Eastleigh

Total cases: 13,563

New cases: 99

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,008.1

Hart

Total cases: 9,631

New cases: 103

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,867

New Forest

Total cases: 13,433

New cases: 105

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,477.4

Rushmoor

Total cases: 12,013

New cases: 46

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,727.4

Test Valley

Total cases: 11,815

New cases: 96

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,291.2

Southampton

Total cases: 29,606

New cases: 186

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,707.9

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 13,189

New cases: 89

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,268.7

