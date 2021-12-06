1,400 new Covid cases confirmed on December 6 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,400 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,940 on Friday, 1,990 on Thursday, 2,143 on Wednesday, 1,756 on Tuesday and 1,411 last Monday.
A total of 51,459 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 6.
Data released on December 6 shows nationally there were 41 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 145,646 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 3.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 35,044
New cases: 157
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,322.9
Gosport
Total cases: 12,781
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,093.5
Havant
Total cases: 18,111
New cases: 81
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,335.2
Fareham
Total cases: 15,387
New cases: 99
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,226.1
East Hampshire
Total cases: 15,007
New cases: 93
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,118.3
Winchester
Total cases: 16,652
New cases: 66
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,223.7
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 23,728
New cases: 136
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,348.3
Eastleigh
Total cases: 20,674
New cases: 111
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,255.3
Hart
Total cases: 14,070
New cases: 100
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,414.8
New Forest
Total cases: 20,751
New cases: 111
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,550.9
Rushmoor
Total cases: 16,113
New cases: 59
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,071.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 17,990
New cases: 103
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,147.2
Southampton
Total cases: 39,517
New cases: 137
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,627.3
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 18,946
New cases: 91
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,314.5
