A total of 1,400 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,940 on Friday, 1,990 on Thursday, 2,143 on Wednesday, 1,756 on Tuesday and 1,411 last Monday.

A total of 51,459 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 6.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on December 6 shows nationally there were 41 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 145,646 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 3.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 35,044

New cases: 157

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,322.9

Gosport

Total cases: 12,781

New cases: 56

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,093.5

Havant

Total cases: 18,111

New cases: 81

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,335.2

Fareham

Total cases: 15,387

New cases: 99

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,226.1

East Hampshire

Total cases: 15,007

New cases: 93

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,118.3

Winchester

Total cases: 16,652

New cases: 66

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,223.7

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 23,728

New cases: 136

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,348.3

Eastleigh

Total cases: 20,674

New cases: 111

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,255.3

Hart

Total cases: 14,070

New cases: 100

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,414.8

New Forest

Total cases: 20,751

New cases: 111

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,550.9

Rushmoor

Total cases: 16,113

New cases: 59

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,071.2

Test Valley

Total cases: 17,990

New cases: 103

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,147.2

Southampton

Total cases: 39,517

New cases: 137

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,627.3

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 18,946

New cases: 91

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,314.5

