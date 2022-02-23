1,405 new Covid cases confirmed on February 23 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,405 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,084 on Tuesday, 1,669 on Friday, 1,911 on Thursday, 2,195 on Wednesday, 1,580 on Tuesday, and 1,442 last Monday.
From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.
A total of 39,656 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 23.
Data released on February 23 shows nationally there were 164 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 160,979 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 23.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 59,576
New cases: 140
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,749.5
Gosport
Total cases: 21,646
New cases: 68
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,562.4
Havant
Total cases: 31,875
New cases: 75
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,229.7
Fareham
Total cases: 28,049
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,109.9
East Hampshire
Total cases: 29,308
New cases: 92
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,666.4
Winchester
Total cases: 31,879
New cases: 75
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,315.9
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 47,503
New cases: 109
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,723.1
Eastleigh
Total cases: 37,133
New cases: 94
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,400.4
Hart
Total cases: 26,591
New cases: 76
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,242.6
New Forest
Total cases: 38,753
New cases: 148
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,571.5
Rushmoor
Total cases: 29,748
New cases: 77
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 31,517.1
Test Valley
Total cases: 33,285
New cases: 94
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,175.1
Southampton
Total cases: 69,482
New cases: 161
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,477.1
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 31,505
New cases: 125
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,140.5
