A total of 1,405 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,084 on Tuesday, 1,669 on Friday, 1,911 on Thursday, 2,195 on Wednesday, 1,580 on Tuesday, and 1,442 last Monday.

From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.

A total of 39,656 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 23.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on February 23 shows nationally there were 164 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 160,979 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 23.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 59,576

New cases: 140

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,749.5

Gosport

Total cases: 21,646

New cases: 68

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,562.4

Havant

Total cases: 31,875

New cases: 75

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,229.7

Fareham

Total cases: 28,049

New cases: 71

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,109.9

East Hampshire

Total cases: 29,308

New cases: 92

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,666.4

Winchester

Total cases: 31,879

New cases: 75

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,315.9

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 47,503

New cases: 109

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,723.1

Eastleigh

Total cases: 37,133

New cases: 94

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,400.4

Hart

Total cases: 26,591

New cases: 76

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,242.6

New Forest

Total cases: 38,753

New cases: 148

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,571.5

Rushmoor

Total cases: 29,748

New cases: 77

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 31,517.1

Test Valley

Total cases: 33,285

New cases: 94

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,175.1

Southampton

Total cases: 69,482

New cases: 161

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,477.1

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 31,505

New cases: 125

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,140.5

