1,411 new Covid cases confirmed on November 29 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,411 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,504 on Sunday, 2,027 on Friday, 1,575 on Thursday, 1,488 on Wednesday, 1,390 on Tuesday, and 1,436 last Monday.
A total of 42,583 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 29.
Data released on November 29 shows nationally there were 35 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 144,810 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 29.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 33,487
New cases: 192
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,597.7
Gosport
Total cases: 12,224
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,435.7
Havant
Total cases: 17,255
New cases: 99
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,657.7
Fareham
Total cases: 14,587
New cases: 77
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,538.5
East Hampshire
Total cases: 14,305
New cases: 105
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,551.4
Winchester
Total cases: 15,883
New cases: 98
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,613.1
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 22,762
New cases: 87
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,804.9
Eastleigh
Total cases: 19,623
New cases: 137
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,479.8
Hart
Total cases: 13,244
New cases: 84
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,568.6
New Forest
Total cases: 19,685
New cases: 117
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,957.5
Rushmoor
Total cases: 15,507
New cases: 78
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,429.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 17,073
New cases: 123
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,426.1
Southampton
Total cases: 38,200
New cases: 125
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,106.5
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 18,098
New cases: 35
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,718.6
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.