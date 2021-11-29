A total of 1,411 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,504 on Sunday, 2,027 on Friday, 1,575 on Thursday, 1,488 on Wednesday, 1,390 on Tuesday, and 1,436 last Monday.

A total of 42,583 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 29.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on November 29 shows nationally there were 35 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 144,810 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 29.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 33,487

New cases: 192

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,597.7

Gosport

Total cases: 12,224

New cases: 54

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,435.7

Havant

Total cases: 17,255

New cases: 99

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,657.7

Fareham

Total cases: 14,587

New cases: 77

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,538.5

East Hampshire

Total cases: 14,305

New cases: 105

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,551.4

Winchester

Total cases: 15,883

New cases: 98

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,613.1

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 22,762

New cases: 87

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,804.9

Eastleigh

Total cases: 19,623

New cases: 137

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,479.8

Hart

Total cases: 13,244

New cases: 84

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,568.6

New Forest

Total cases: 19,685

New cases: 117

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,957.5

Rushmoor

Total cases: 15,507

New cases: 78

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,429.2

Test Valley

Total cases: 17,073

New cases: 123

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,426.1

Southampton

Total cases: 38,200

New cases: 125

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,106.5

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 18,098

New cases: 35

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,718.6

