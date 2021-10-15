1,420 new Covid cases confirmed on October 15 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,420 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,515 on Thursday, 1,885 on Wednesday, 1,282 on Tuesday and 1,395 on Monday.
A total of 44,932 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 15.
Data released on October 15 shows nationally there were 145 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 138,382 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 15.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 27,145
New cases: 137
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,643.7
Gosport
Total cases: 8,627
New cases: 85
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,187.9
Havant
Total cases: 13,302
New cases: 81
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,528.8
Fareham
Total cases: 10,695
New cases: 85
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,193
East Hampshire
Total cases: 10,262
New cases: 82
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,286.6
Winchester
Total cases: 11,300
New cases: 157
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,973.6
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 17,506
New cases: 145
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,848.1
Eastleigh
Total cases: 14,095
New cases: 105
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,400.7
Hart
Total cases: 9,979
New cases: 62
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,223.5
New Forest
Total cases: 13,886
New cases: 109
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,729.5
Rushmoor
Total cases: 12,263
New cases: 63
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,992.3
Test Valley
Total cases: 12,208
New cases: 85
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,600.3
Southampton
Total cases: 30,220
New cases: 156
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,950.7
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 13,612
New cases: 128
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,566
