A total of 1,420 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,515 on Thursday, 1,885 on Wednesday, 1,282 on Tuesday and 1,395 on Monday.

A total of 44,932 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 15.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on October 15 shows nationally there were 145 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 138,382 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 15.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 27,145

New cases: 137

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,643.7

Gosport

Total cases: 8,627

New cases: 85

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,187.9

Havant

Total cases: 13,302

New cases: 81

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,528.8

Fareham

Total cases: 10,695

New cases: 85

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,193

East Hampshire

Total cases: 10,262

New cases: 82

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,286.6

Winchester

Total cases: 11,300

New cases: 157

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,973.6

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 17,506

New cases: 145

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,848.1

Eastleigh

Total cases: 14,095

New cases: 105

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,400.7

Hart

Total cases: 9,979

New cases: 62

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,223.5

New Forest

Total cases: 13,886

New cases: 109

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,729.5

Rushmoor

Total cases: 12,263

New cases: 63

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,992.3

Test Valley

Total cases: 12,208

New cases: 85

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,600.3

Southampton

Total cases: 30,220

New cases: 156

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,950.7

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 13,612

New cases: 128

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,566

A message from the Editor