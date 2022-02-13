A total of 1,422 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,458 on Saturday, 2,105 on Friday, 2,257 in Thursday, 2,576 on Wednesday, 2,213 on Tuesday, 2,041 on Monday and 2,085 last Sunday.

From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.

A total of 41,270 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 13.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on February 13 shows nationally there were 52 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 159,570 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 13.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 58,139

New cases: 112

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,080.2

Gosport

Total cases: 21,105

New cases: 53

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,923.5

Havant

Total cases: 31,050

New cases: 86

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,576.7

Fareham

Total cases: 27,188

New cases: 65

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,369.8

East Hampshire

Total cases: 28,371

New cases: 107

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,909.8

Winchester

Total cases: 30,992

New cases: 80

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,611.5

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 46,119

New cases: 153

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,944.5

Eastleigh

Total cases: 36,170

New cases: 71

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,689.8

Hart

Total cases: 25,680

New cases: 87

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,309.3

New Forest

Total cases: 37,334

New cases: 121

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,781.6

Rushmoor

Total cases: 28,948

New cases: 89

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 30,669.5

Test Valley

Total cases: 32,291

New cases: 98

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,393.4

Southampton

Total cases: 67,750

New cases: 177

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,792.2

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 30,304

New cases: 123

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,296.5

