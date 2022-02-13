1,422 new Covid cases confirmed on February 13 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,422 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,458 on Saturday, 2,105 on Friday, 2,257 in Thursday, 2,576 on Wednesday, 2,213 on Tuesday, 2,041 on Monday and 2,085 last Sunday.
From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.
A total of 41,270 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 13.
Data released on February 13 shows nationally there were 52 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 159,570 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 13.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 58,139
New cases: 112
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,080.2
Gosport
Total cases: 21,105
New cases: 53
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,923.5
Havant
Total cases: 31,050
New cases: 86
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,576.7
Fareham
Total cases: 27,188
New cases: 65
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,369.8
East Hampshire
Total cases: 28,371
New cases: 107
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,909.8
Winchester
Total cases: 30,992
New cases: 80
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,611.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 46,119
New cases: 153
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,944.5
Eastleigh
Total cases: 36,170
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,689.8
Hart
Total cases: 25,680
New cases: 87
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,309.3
New Forest
Total cases: 37,334
New cases: 121
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,781.6
Rushmoor
Total cases: 28,948
New cases: 89
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 30,669.5
Test Valley
Total cases: 32,291
New cases: 98
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,393.4
Southampton
Total cases: 67,750
New cases: 177
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,792.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 30,304
New cases: 123
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,296.5
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.