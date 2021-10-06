A total of 1,440 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,248 on Tuesday, 1,154 on Monday, 1,078 on Sundaym 984 on Saturday, 913 on Friday, 1,195 on Thursday.

A total of 39,851 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 6.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on October 6 shows nationally there were 143 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 137,295 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 6.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 25,922

New cases: 125

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,074

Gosport

Total cases: 7,887

New cases: 56

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,314

Havant

Total cases: 12,609

New cases: 89

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,980.3

Fareham

Total cases: 10,043

New cases: 70

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,632.6

East Hampshire

Total cases: 9,628

New cases: 57

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,774.7

Winchester

Total cases: 10,210

New cases: 93

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,108

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 16,388

New cases: 140

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,219.2

Eastleigh

Total cases: 13,047

New cases: 136

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,627.4

Hart

Total cases: 9,148

New cases: 95

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,372.2

New Forest

Total cases: 12,958

New cases: 90

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,213

Rushmoor

Total cases: 11,792

New cases: 44

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,493.2

Test Valley

Total cases: 11,424

New cases: 71

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,983.7

Southampton

Total cases: 28,753

New cases: 207

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,370.6

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 12,645

New cases: 167

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,886.4

