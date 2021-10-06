1,440 new Covid cases confirmed on October 6 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,440 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,248 on Tuesday, 1,154 on Monday, 1,078 on Sundaym 984 on Saturday, 913 on Friday, 1,195 on Thursday.
A total of 39,851 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 6.
Data released on October 6 shows nationally there were 143 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 137,295 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 6.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 25,922
New cases: 125
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,074
Gosport
Total cases: 7,887
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,314
Havant
Total cases: 12,609
New cases: 89
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,980.3
Fareham
Total cases: 10,043
New cases: 70
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,632.6
East Hampshire
Total cases: 9,628
New cases: 57
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,774.7
Winchester
Total cases: 10,210
New cases: 93
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,108
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 16,388
New cases: 140
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,219.2
Eastleigh
Total cases: 13,047
New cases: 136
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,627.4
Hart
Total cases: 9,148
New cases: 95
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,372.2
New Forest
Total cases: 12,958
New cases: 90
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,213
Rushmoor
Total cases: 11,792
New cases: 44
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,493.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 11,424
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,983.7
Southampton
Total cases: 28,753
New cases: 207
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,370.6
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 12,645
New cases: 167
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,886.4
