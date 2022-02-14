A total of 1,442 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,422 on Sunday, 1,458 on Saturday, 2,105 on Friday, 2,257 in Thursday, 2,576 on Wednesday, 2,213 on Tuesday and 2,041 last Monday.

From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.

A total of 41,648 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 14.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on February 14 shows nationally there were 35 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 159,605 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 15.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 58,269

New cases: 130

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,140.7

Gosport

Total cases: 21,173

New cases: 68

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,003.8

Havant

Total cases: 31,123

New cases: 73

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,634.5

Fareham

Total cases: 27,270

New cases: 82

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,440.3

East Hampshire

Total cases: 28,464

New cases: 93

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,984.9

Winchester

Total cases: 31,078

New cases: 86

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,679.8

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 46,270

New cases: 151

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,029.5

Eastleigh

Total cases: 36,248

New cases: 78

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,747.3

Hart

Total cases: 25,774

New cases: 94

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,405.6

New Forest

Total cases: 37,479

New cases: 145

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,862.3

Rushmoor

Total cases: 29,022

New cases: 74

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 30,747.9

Test Valley

Total cases: 32,384

New cases: 93

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,466.5

Southampton

Total cases: 67,919

New cases: 169

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,859

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 30,410

New cases: 106

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,370.9

A message from the Editor