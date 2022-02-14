1,442 new Covid cases confirmed on February 14 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,442 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,422 on Sunday, 1,458 on Saturday, 2,105 on Friday, 2,257 in Thursday, 2,576 on Wednesday, 2,213 on Tuesday and 2,041 last Monday.
From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.
A total of 41,648 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 14.
Data released on February 14 shows nationally there were 35 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 159,605 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 15.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 58,269
New cases: 130
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,140.7
Gosport
Total cases: 21,173
New cases: 68
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,003.8
Havant
Total cases: 31,123
New cases: 73
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,634.5
Fareham
Total cases: 27,270
New cases: 82
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,440.3
East Hampshire
Total cases: 28,464
New cases: 93
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,984.9
Winchester
Total cases: 31,078
New cases: 86
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,679.8
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 46,270
New cases: 151
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,029.5
Eastleigh
Total cases: 36,248
New cases: 78
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,747.3
Hart
Total cases: 25,774
New cases: 94
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,405.6
New Forest
Total cases: 37,479
New cases: 145
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,862.3
Rushmoor
Total cases: 29,022
New cases: 74
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 30,747.9
Test Valley
Total cases: 32,384
New cases: 93
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,466.5
Southampton
Total cases: 67,919
New cases: 169
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,859
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 30,410
New cases: 106
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,370.9
