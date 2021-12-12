1,444 new Covid cases confirmed on December 12 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,444 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,904 on Satuday, 1,862 on Friday, 2,044 on Thursday, 1,827 on Wednesday, 1,837 on Tuesday and 1,400 last Monday.
A total of 48,854 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 12.
Data released on December 12 shows nationally there were 52 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 146,439 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 12.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 36,321
New cases: 123
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,917.7
Gosport
Total cases: 13,239
New cases: 39
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,634.3
Havant
Total cases: 18,825
New cases: 75
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,900.4
Fareham
Total cases: 16,036
New cases: 104
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,784
East Hampshire
Total cases: 15,606
New cases: 84
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,601.9
Winchester
Total cases: 17,428
New cases: 125
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,840
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 24,578
New cases: 116
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,826.5
Eastleigh
Total cases: 21,494
New cases: 140
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,860.4
Hart
Total cases: 14,678
New cases: 86
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,037.7
New Forest
Total cases: 21,649
New cases: 114
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,050.7
Rushmoor
Total cases: 16,553
New cases: 62
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,537.4
Test Valley
Total cases: 18,846
New cases: 100
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,820.3
Southampton
Total cases: 40,766
New cases: 183
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,121.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 19,655
New cases: 93
Infection rate for duration of pandemic : 13,812.8
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.