A total of 1,444 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,904 on Satuday, 1,862 on Friday, 2,044 on Thursday, 1,827 on Wednesday, 1,837 on Tuesday and 1,400 last Monday.

A total of 48,854 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 12.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on December 12 shows nationally there were 52 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 146,439 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 12.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 36,321

New cases: 123

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,917.7

Gosport

Total cases: 13,239

New cases: 39

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,634.3

Havant

Total cases: 18,825

New cases: 75

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,900.4

Fareham

Total cases: 16,036

New cases: 104

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,784

East Hampshire

Total cases: 15,606

New cases: 84

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,601.9

Winchester

Total cases: 17,428

New cases: 125

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,840

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 24,578

New cases: 116

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,826.5

Eastleigh

Total cases: 21,494

New cases: 140

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,860.4

Hart

Total cases: 14,678

New cases: 86

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,037.7

New Forest

Total cases: 21,649

New cases: 114

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,050.7

Rushmoor

Total cases: 16,553

New cases: 62

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,537.4

Test Valley

Total cases: 18,846

New cases: 100

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,820.3

Southampton

Total cases: 40,766

New cases: 183

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,121.2

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 19,655

New cases: 93

Infection rate for duration of pandemic : 13,812.8

A message from the Editor