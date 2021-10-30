A total of 1,449 new cases have been confirmed on Saturday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,586 on Friday, 1,443 on Thursday, 1,711 on Wednesday, 1,306 on Tuesday, 1,945 on Monday, and 1,796 last Sunday.

A total of 41,278 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 30.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on October 30 shows nationally there were 166 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 140,588 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 30.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 29,305

New cases: 131

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,649.8

Gosport

Total cases: 10,178

New cases: 108

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,019.5

Havant

Total cases: 14,830

New cases: 97

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,738.3

Fareham

Total cases: 11,964

New cases: 72

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,283.8

East Hampshire

Total cases: 11,664

New cases: 104

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,418.8

Winchester

Total cases: 13,388

New cases: 116

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,631.7

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 19,703

New cases: 100

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,084

Eastleigh

Total cases: 16,087

New cases: 121

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,870.6

Hart

Total cases: 11,232

New cases: 56

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,507.3

New Forest

Total cases: 16,125

New cases: 118

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,975.8

Rushmoor

Total cases: 13,388

New cases: 71

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,184.2

Test Valley

Total cases: 13,917

New cases: 103

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,944.2

Southampton

Total cases: 33,253

New cases: 175

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,150.1

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 15,268

New cases: 77

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,729.7

