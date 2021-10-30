1,449 new Covid cases confirmed on October 30 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,449 new cases have been confirmed on Saturday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,586 on Friday, 1,443 on Thursday, 1,711 on Wednesday, 1,306 on Tuesday, 1,945 on Monday, and 1,796 last Sunday.
A total of 41,278 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 30.
Data released on October 30 shows nationally there were 166 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 140,588 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 30.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 29,305
New cases: 131
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,649.8
Gosport
Total cases: 10,178
New cases: 108
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,019.5
Havant
Total cases: 14,830
New cases: 97
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,738.3
Fareham
Total cases: 11,964
New cases: 72
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,283.8
East Hampshire
Total cases: 11,664
New cases: 104
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,418.8
Winchester
Total cases: 13,388
New cases: 116
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,631.7
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 19,703
New cases: 100
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,084
Eastleigh
Total cases: 16,087
New cases: 121
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,870.6
Hart
Total cases: 11,232
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,507.3
New Forest
Total cases: 16,125
New cases: 118
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,975.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 13,388
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,184.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 13,917
New cases: 103
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,944.2
Southampton
Total cases: 33,253
New cases: 175
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,150.1
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 15,268
New cases: 77
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,729.7
