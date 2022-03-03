A total of 1,456 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,458 on Wednesday, 1,097 on Tuesday, 2,578 across Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 1,049 on Thursday, 1,405 on Wednesday and 1,084 last Tuesday.

From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.

From the week beginning February 21, weekend updates to the dashboard have stopped. Meaning the figures for February 28 include February 26 and February 27 as well.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

A total of 243,057 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the seven days to March 3.

Data released on March 3 shows nationally there have been 161,898 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of March 3.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 60,483

New cases: 183

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 28,172

Gosport

Total cases: 21,990

New cases: 60

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,968.7

Havant

Total cases: 32,378

New cases: 83

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,627.9

Fareham

Total cases: 28,511

New cases: 93

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,587

East Hampshire

Total cases: 29,823

New cases: 96

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,082.3

Winchester

Total cases: 32,478

New cases: 81

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,791.5

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 49,281

New cases: 115

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,160.8

Eastleigh

Total cases: 37,723

New cases: 102

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,835.7

Hart

Total cases: 27,126

New cases: 87

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,790.8

New Forest

Total cases: 39,569

New cases: 116

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,025.7

Rushmoor

Total cases: 30,206

New cases: 75

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 32,002.3

Test Valley

Total cases: 33,846

New cases: 98

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,616.2

Southampton

Total cases: 70,467

New cases: 176

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,866.7

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 32,202

New cases: 91

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,630.3

A message from the Editor