THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,456 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,458 on Wednesday, 1,097 on Tuesday, 2,578 across Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 1,049 on Thursday, 1,405 on Wednesday and 1,084 last Tuesday.
From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.
From the week beginning February 21, weekend updates to the dashboard have stopped. Meaning the figures for February 28 include February 26 and February 27 as well.
A total of 243,057 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the seven days to March 3.
Data released on March 3 shows nationally there have been 161,898 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of March 3.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 60,483
New cases: 183
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 28,172
Gosport
Total cases: 21,990
New cases: 60
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,968.7
Havant
Total cases: 32,378
New cases: 83
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,627.9
Fareham
Total cases: 28,511
New cases: 93
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,587
East Hampshire
Total cases: 29,823
New cases: 96
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,082.3
Winchester
Total cases: 32,478
New cases: 81
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,791.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 49,281
New cases: 115
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,160.8
Eastleigh
Total cases: 37,723
New cases: 102
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,835.7
Hart
Total cases: 27,126
New cases: 87
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,790.8
New Forest
Total cases: 39,569
New cases: 116
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,025.7
Rushmoor
Total cases: 30,206
New cases: 75
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 32,002.3
Test Valley
Total cases: 33,846
New cases: 98
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,616.2
Southampton
Total cases: 70,467
New cases: 176
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,866.7
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 32,202
New cases: 91
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,630.3
