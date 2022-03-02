A total of 1,458 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,097 on Tuesday, 2,578 across Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 1,049 on Thursday, 1,405 on Wednesday and 1,084 last Tuesday.

From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.

From the week beginning February 21, weekend updates to the dashboard have stopped. Meaning the figures for February 28 include February 26 and February 27 as well.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

A total of 236,334 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the seven days to March 2.

Data released on March 2 shows nationally there have been 161,704 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of March 2.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 60,300

New cases: 171

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 28,086.7

Gosport

Total cases: 21,930

New cases: 50

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 28,086.7

Havant

Total cases: 32,295

New cases: 88

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,562.2

Fareham

Total cases: 28,511

New cases: 90

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,507

East Hampshire

Total cases: 29,727

New cases: 78

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,004.7

Winchester

Total cases: 32,397

New cases: 115

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,727.2

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 49,166

New cases: 131

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,096.1

Eastleigh

Total cases: 37,621

New cases: 103

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,760.5

Hart

Total cases: 27,039

New cases: 82

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,701.6

New Forest

Total cases: 39,453

New cases: 146

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,961.2

Rushmoor

Total cases: 30,131

New cases: 63

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 31,922.8

Test Valley

Total cases: 33,748

New cases: 83

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,539.2

Southampton

Total cases: 70,291

New cases: 127

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,797.1

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 32,111

New cases: 131

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,566.3

A message from the Editor