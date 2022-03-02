1,458 new Covid cases confirmed on March 2 combined in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,458 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,097 on Tuesday, 2,578 across Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 1,049 on Thursday, 1,405 on Wednesday and 1,084 last Tuesday.
From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.
From the week beginning February 21, weekend updates to the dashboard have stopped. Meaning the figures for February 28 include February 26 and February 27 as well.
A total of 236,334 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the seven days to March 2.
Data released on March 2 shows nationally there have been 161,704 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of March 2.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 60,300
New cases: 171
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 28,086.7
Gosport
Total cases: 21,930
New cases: 50
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 28,086.7
Havant
Total cases: 32,295
New cases: 88
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,562.2
Fareham
Total cases: 28,511
New cases: 90
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,507
East Hampshire
Total cases: 29,727
New cases: 78
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,004.7
Winchester
Total cases: 32,397
New cases: 115
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,727.2
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 49,166
New cases: 131
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,096.1
Eastleigh
Total cases: 37,621
New cases: 103
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,760.5
Hart
Total cases: 27,039
New cases: 82
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,701.6
New Forest
Total cases: 39,453
New cases: 146
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,961.2
Rushmoor
Total cases: 30,131
New cases: 63
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 31,922.8
Test Valley
Total cases: 33,748
New cases: 83
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,539.2
Southampton
Total cases: 70,291
New cases: 127
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,797.1
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 32,111
New cases: 131
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,566.3
