1,458 new Covid cases confirmed on February 12 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,458 new cases have been confirmed on Saturday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,105 on Friday, 2,257 in Thursday, 2,576 on Wednesday, 2,213 on Tuesday, 2,041 on Monday, 2,085 on Sunday, and 2,985 last Friday.
From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.
A total of 46,025 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 12.
Data released on February 12 shows nationally there were 167 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 159,518 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 12.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 58,017
New cases: 131
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,023.4
Gosport
Total cases: 21,052
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,860.9
Havant
Total cases: 30,964
New cases: 75
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,508.7
Fareham
Total cases: 27,123
New cases: 65
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,314
East Hampshire
Total cases: 28,264
New cases: 93
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,823.4
Winchester
Total cases: 30,912
New cases: 77
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,547.9
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 45,966
New cases: 161
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,858.5
Eastleigh
Total cases: 36,099
New cases: 105
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,637.4
Hart
Total cases: 25,593
New cases: 80
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,220.2
New Forest
Total cases: 37,213
New cases: 130
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,714.3
Rushmoor
Total cases: 28,859
New cases: 97
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 30,575.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 32,193
New cases: 87
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,316.3
Southampton
Total cases: 67,573
New cases: 183
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,722.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 30,181
New cases: 120
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,210
