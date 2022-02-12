A total of 1,458 new cases have been confirmed on Saturday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,105 on Friday, 2,257 in Thursday, 2,576 on Wednesday, 2,213 on Tuesday, 2,041 on Monday, 2,085 on Sunday, and 2,985 last Friday.

From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.

A total of 46,025 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 12.

Data released on February 12 shows nationally there were 167 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 159,518 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 12.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 58,017

New cases: 131

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,023.4

Gosport

Total cases: 21,052

New cases: 54

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,860.9

Havant

Total cases: 30,964

New cases: 75

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,508.7

Fareham

Total cases: 27,123

New cases: 65

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,314

East Hampshire

Total cases: 28,264

New cases: 93

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,823.4

Winchester

Total cases: 30,912

New cases: 77

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,547.9

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 45,966

New cases: 161

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,858.5

Eastleigh

Total cases: 36,099

New cases: 105

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,637.4

Hart

Total cases: 25,593

New cases: 80

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,220.2

New Forest

Total cases: 37,213

New cases: 130

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,714.3

Rushmoor

Total cases: 28,859

New cases: 97

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 30,575.2

Test Valley

Total cases: 32,193

New cases: 87

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,316.3

Southampton

Total cases: 67,573

New cases: 183

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,722.2

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 30,181

New cases: 120

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,210

