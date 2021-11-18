A total of 1,463 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,196 on Wednesday, 1,270 on Tuesday, 1,474 on Monday and 1,429 last Thursday.

A total of 46,807 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 18.

Data released on November 18 shows nationally there were 199 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 143,459 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 18.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 31,642

New cases: 129

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,738.3

Gosport

Total cases: 11,538

New cases: 63

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,625.6

Havant

Total cases: 16,190

New cases: 86

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,814.7

Fareham

Total cases: 13,539

New cases: 90

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,637.6

East Hampshire

Total cases: 13,127

New cases: 144

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,600.1

Winchester

Total cases: 14,843

New cases: 69

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,787.2

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 21,528

New cases: 125

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,110.7

Eastleigh

Total cases: 18,124

New cases: 122

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,373.7

Hart

Total cases: 12,327

New cases: 69

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,629.1

New Forest

Total cases: 18,116

New cases: 108

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,084.1

Rushmoor

Total cases: 14,597

New cases: 92

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,465.1

Test Valley

Total cases: 15,646

New cases: 116

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,303.9

Southampton

Total cases: 36,192

New cases: 168

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,312.4

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 16,825

New cases: 82

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,823.9

