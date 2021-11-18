1,463 new Covid cases confirmed on November 178 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,463 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,196 on Wednesday, 1,270 on Tuesday, 1,474 on Monday and 1,429 last Thursday.
A total of 46,807 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 18.
Data released on November 18 shows nationally there were 199 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 143,459 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 18.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 31,642
New cases: 129
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,738.3
Gosport
Total cases: 11,538
New cases: 63
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,625.6
Havant
Total cases: 16,190
New cases: 86
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,814.7
Fareham
Total cases: 13,539
New cases: 90
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,637.6
East Hampshire
Total cases: 13,127
New cases: 144
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,600.1
Winchester
Total cases: 14,843
New cases: 69
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,787.2
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 21,528
New cases: 125
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,110.7
Eastleigh
Total cases: 18,124
New cases: 122
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,373.7
Hart
Total cases: 12,327
New cases: 69
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,629.1
New Forest
Total cases: 18,116
New cases: 108
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,084.1
Rushmoor
Total cases: 14,597
New cases: 92
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,465.1
Test Valley
Total cases: 15,646
New cases: 116
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,303.9
Southampton
Total cases: 36,192
New cases: 168
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,312.4
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 16,825
New cases: 82
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,823.9
