A total of 1,474 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,429 on Thursday, 1,365 on Wednesday, 1,054 on Tuesday and 970 last Monday.

A total of 39,705 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 15.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on November 15 shows nationally there were 47 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 142,945 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 15.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 31,293

New cases: 158

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,575.8

Gosport

Total cases: 11,336

New cases: 80

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,387

Havant

Total cases: 15,959

New cases: 84

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,631.9

Fareham

Total cases: 13,271

New cases: 107

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,407.3

East Hampshire

Total cases: 12,818

New cases: 110

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,350.6

Winchester

Total cases: 14,636

New cases: 76

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,622.8

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 21,234

New cases: 78

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,945.3

Eastleigh

Total cases: 17,806

New cases: 115

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,139

Hart

Total cases: 12,188

New cases: 58

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,486.7

New Forest

Total cases: 17,801

New cases: 133

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,908.8

Rushmoor

Total cases: 14,414

New cases: 69

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,271.2

Test Valley

Total cases: 15,299

New cases: 100

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,031

Southampton

Total cases: 35,696

New cases: 198

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,116.2

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 16,557

New cases: 108

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,635.6

