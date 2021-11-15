1,474 new Covid cases confirmed on November 15 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,474 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,429 on Thursday, 1,365 on Wednesday, 1,054 on Tuesday and 970 last Monday.
A total of 39,705 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 15.
Data released on November 15 shows nationally there were 47 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 142,945 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 15.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 31,293
New cases: 158
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,575.8
Gosport
Total cases: 11,336
New cases: 80
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,387
Havant
Total cases: 15,959
New cases: 84
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,631.9
Fareham
Total cases: 13,271
New cases: 107
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,407.3
East Hampshire
Total cases: 12,818
New cases: 110
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,350.6
Winchester
Total cases: 14,636
New cases: 76
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,622.8
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 21,234
New cases: 78
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,945.3
Eastleigh
Total cases: 17,806
New cases: 115
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,139
Hart
Total cases: 12,188
New cases: 58
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,486.7
New Forest
Total cases: 17,801
New cases: 133
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,908.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 14,414
New cases: 69
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,271.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 15,299
New cases: 100
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,031
Southampton
Total cases: 35,696
New cases: 198
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,116.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 16,557
New cases: 108
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,635.6
