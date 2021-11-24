A total of 1,488 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,390 on Tuesday, 1,436 on Monday, 1,943 on Friday, 1,463 on Thursday, and 1,196 last Wednesday.

A total of 43,676 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 24.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on November 24 shows nationally there were 165 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 144,286 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 24.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 32,584

New cases: 116

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,177.1

Gosport

Total cases: 11,926

New cases: 66

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,083.8

Havant

Total cases: 16,736

New cases: 97

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,246.9

Fareham

Total cases: 14,111

New cases: 75

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,129.3

East Hampshire

Total cases: 13,773

New cases: 86

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,121.8

Winchester

Total cases: 15,383

New cases: 99

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,216

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 22,197

New cases: 136

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,487.1

Eastleigh

Total cases: 18,940

New cases: 116

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,975.8

Hart

Total cases: 12,800

New cases: 103

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,113.7

New Forest

Total cases: 19,004

New cases: 116

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,578.4

Rushmoor

Total cases: 15,086

New cases: 82

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,983.1

Test Valley

Total cases: 16,414

New cases: 124

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,907.8

Southampton

Total cases: 37,323

New cases: 174

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,759.6

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 17,541

New cases: 98

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,327.1

A message from the Editor