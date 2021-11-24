1,488 new Covid cases confirmed on November 24 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,488 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,390 on Tuesday, 1,436 on Monday, 1,943 on Friday, 1,463 on Thursday, and 1,196 last Wednesday.
A total of 43,676 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 24.
Data released on November 24 shows nationally there were 165 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 144,286 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 24.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 32,584
New cases: 116
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,177.1
Gosport
Total cases: 11,926
New cases: 66
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,083.8
Havant
Total cases: 16,736
New cases: 97
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,246.9
Fareham
Total cases: 14,111
New cases: 75
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,129.3
East Hampshire
Total cases: 13,773
New cases: 86
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,121.8
Winchester
Total cases: 15,383
New cases: 99
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,216
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 22,197
New cases: 136
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,487.1
Eastleigh
Total cases: 18,940
New cases: 116
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,975.8
Hart
Total cases: 12,800
New cases: 103
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,113.7
New Forest
Total cases: 19,004
New cases: 116
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,578.4
Rushmoor
Total cases: 15,086
New cases: 82
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,983.1
Test Valley
Total cases: 16,414
New cases: 124
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,907.8
Southampton
Total cases: 37,323
New cases: 174
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,759.6
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 17,541
New cases: 98
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,327.1
