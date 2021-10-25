A total of 1,495 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,796 on Sunday, 2,005 on Friday, 1,729 on Thursday and 2,097 on Wednesday.

A total of 36,567 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 25.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on October 25 shows nationally there were 38 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 139,571 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 25.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 28,690

New cases: 105

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,363.3

Gosport

Total cases: 9,699

New cases: 89

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,453.8

Havant

Total cases: 14,331

New cases: 87

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,343.3

Fareham

Total cases: 11,573

New cases: 87

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,947.7

East Hampshire

Total cases: 11,244

New cases: 84

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,079.6

Winchester

Total cases: 12,810

New cases: 147

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,172.7

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 19,045

New cases: 157

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,713.9

Eastleigh

Total cases: 15,604

New cases: 106

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,514.2

Hart

Total cases: 10,815

New cases: 52

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,080

New Forest

Total cases: 15,478

New cases: 139

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,615.7

Rushmoor

Total cases: 13,045

New cases: 54

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,820.8

Test Valley

Total cases: 13,378

New cases: 95

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,520.4

Southampton

Total cases: 32,406

New cases: 182

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,815.2

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 14,800

New cases: 111

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,400.9

