1,495 new Covid cases confirmed on October 25 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,495 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,796 on Sunday, 2,005 on Friday, 1,729 on Thursday and 2,097 on Wednesday.
A total of 36,567 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 25.
Data released on October 25 shows nationally there were 38 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 139,571 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 25.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 28,690
New cases: 105
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,363.3
Gosport
Total cases: 9,699
New cases: 89
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,453.8
Havant
Total cases: 14,331
New cases: 87
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,343.3
Fareham
Total cases: 11,573
New cases: 87
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,947.7
East Hampshire
Total cases: 11,244
New cases: 84
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,079.6
Winchester
Total cases: 12,810
New cases: 147
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,172.7
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 19,045
New cases: 157
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,713.9
Eastleigh
Total cases: 15,604
New cases: 106
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,514.2
Hart
Total cases: 10,815
New cases: 52
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,080
New Forest
Total cases: 15,478
New cases: 139
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,615.7
Rushmoor
Total cases: 13,045
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,820.8
Test Valley
Total cases: 13,378
New cases: 95
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,520.4
Southampton
Total cases: 32,406
New cases: 182
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,815.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 14,800
New cases: 111
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,400.9
