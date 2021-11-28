1,504 new Covid cases confirmed on November 28 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,504 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,027 on Friday, 1,575 on Thursday, 1,488 on Wednesday, 1,390 on Tuesday, and 1,436 last Monday.
A total of 37,681 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 28.
Data released on November 28 shows nationally there were 51 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 144,775 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 28.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 33,295
New cases: 147
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,508.3
Gosport
Total cases: 12,170
New cases: 53
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,371.9
Havant
Total cases: 17,156
New cases: 103
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,579.3
Fareham
Total cases: 14,510
New cases: 103
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,472.3
East Hampshire
Total cases: 14,200
New cases: 89
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,466.6
Winchester
Total cases: 15,785
New cases: 92
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,535.2
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 22,675
New cases: 115
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,756
Eastleigh
Total cases: 19,486
New cases: 130
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,378.7
Hart
Total cases: 13,160
New cases: 68
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,482.5
New Forest
Total cases: 19,568
New cases: 127
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,892.4
Rushmoor
Total cases: 15,429
New cases: 68
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,346.5
Test Valley
Total cases: 16,950
New cases: 124
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,329.3
Southampton
Total cases: 38,075
New cases: 162
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,057
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 18,063
New cases: 123
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,694
