A total of 1,504 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,027 on Friday, 1,575 on Thursday, 1,488 on Wednesday, 1,390 on Tuesday, and 1,436 last Monday.

A total of 37,681 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 28.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on November 28 shows nationally there were 51 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 144,775 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 28.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 33,295

New cases: 147

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,508.3

Gosport

Total cases: 12,170

New cases: 53

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,371.9

Havant

Total cases: 17,156

New cases: 103

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,579.3

Fareham

Total cases: 14,510

New cases: 103

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,472.3

East Hampshire

Total cases: 14,200

New cases: 89

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,466.6

Winchester

Total cases: 15,785

New cases: 92

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,535.2

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 22,675

New cases: 115

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,756

Eastleigh

Total cases: 19,486

New cases: 130

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,378.7

Hart

Total cases: 13,160

New cases: 68

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,482.5

New Forest

Total cases: 19,568

New cases: 127

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,892.4

Rushmoor

Total cases: 15,429

New cases: 68

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,346.5

Test Valley

Total cases: 16,950

New cases: 124

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,329.3

Southampton

Total cases: 38,075

New cases: 162

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,057

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 18,063

New cases: 123

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,694

A message from the Editor