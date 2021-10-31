1,505 new Covid cases confirmed on October 31 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,505 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,449 on Saturday, 1,586 on Friday, 1,443 on Thursday, 1,711 on Wednesday, 1,306 on Tuesday, 1,945 on Monday, and 1,796 last Sunday.
A total of 38,009 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 31.
Data released on October 31 shows nationally there were 74 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 140,632 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 31.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 29,441
New cases: 136
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,713.1
Gosport
Total cases: 10,249
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,103.4
Havant
Total cases: 14,915
New cases: 85
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,805.5
Fareham
Total cases: 12,052
New cases: 88
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,359.5
East Hampshire
Total cases: 11,749
New cases: 85
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,487.4
Winchester
Total cases: 13,487
New cases: 99
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,710.3
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 19,801
New cases: 98
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,139.2
Eastleigh
Total cases: 16,327
New cases: 240
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,047.7
Hart
Total cases: 11,326
New cases: 94
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,603.6
New Forest
Total cases: 16,268
New cases: 143
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,055.4
Rushmoor
Total cases: 13,433
New cases: 45
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,231.8
Test Valley
Total cases: 14,003
New cases: 86
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,011.9
Southampton
Total cases: 33,405
New cases: 152
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,210.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 15,351
New cases: 83
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,788.1
