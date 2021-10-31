A total of 1,505 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,449 on Saturday, 1,586 on Friday, 1,443 on Thursday, 1,711 on Wednesday, 1,306 on Tuesday, 1,945 on Monday, and 1,796 last Sunday.

A total of 38,009 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 31.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on October 31 shows nationally there were 74 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 140,632 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 31.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 29,441

New cases: 136

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,713.1

Gosport

Total cases: 10,249

New cases: 71

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,103.4

Havant

Total cases: 14,915

New cases: 85

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,805.5

Fareham

Total cases: 12,052

New cases: 88

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,359.5

East Hampshire

Total cases: 11,749

New cases: 85

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,487.4

Winchester

Total cases: 13,487

New cases: 99

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,710.3

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 19,801

New cases: 98

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,139.2

Eastleigh

Total cases: 16,327

New cases: 240

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,047.7

Hart

Total cases: 11,326

New cases: 94

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,603.6

New Forest

Total cases: 16,268

New cases: 143

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,055.4

Rushmoor

Total cases: 13,433

New cases: 45

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,231.8

Test Valley

Total cases: 14,003

New cases: 86

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,011.9

Southampton

Total cases: 33,405

New cases: 152

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,210.2

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 15,351

New cases: 83

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,788.1

