A total of 1,527 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,122 on Tuesday, 1,505 on Sunday, 1,449 on Saturday, 1,586 on Friday, 1,443 on Thursday, 1,711 on Wednesday, 1,306 last Tuesday

A total of 41,299 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 3.

Data released on November 3 shows nationally there were 217 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 141,181 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 3.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 29,852

New cases: 182

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,904.6

Gosport

Total cases: 10,449

New cases: 80

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,339.5

Havant

Total cases: 15,163

New cases: 89

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,001.8

Fareham

Total cases: 12,282

New cases: 74

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,557.2

East Hampshire

Total cases: 11,998

New cases: 94

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,688.5

Winchester

Total cases: 13,792

New cases: 104

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,952.6

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 20,111

New cases: 123

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,313.6

Eastleigh

Total cases: 16,648

New cases: 113

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,284.5

Hart

Total cases: 11,518

New cases: 70

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,800.3

New Forest

Total cases: 16,599

New cases: 114

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,239.7

Rushmoor

Total cases: 13,654

New cases: 81

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,466

Test Valley

Total cases: 14,282

New cases: 99

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,231.3

Southampton

Total cases: 33,897

New cases: 185

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,404.8

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 15,581

New cases: 119

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,949.7

