1,527 new Covid cases confirmed on November 3 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,527 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,122 on Tuesday, 1,505 on Sunday, 1,449 on Saturday, 1,586 on Friday, 1,443 on Thursday, 1,711 on Wednesday, 1,306 last Tuesday
A total of 41,299 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 3.
Data released on November 3 shows nationally there were 217 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 141,181 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 3.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 29,852
New cases: 182
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,904.6
Gosport
Total cases: 10,449
New cases: 80
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,339.5
Havant
Total cases: 15,163
New cases: 89
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,001.8
Fareham
Total cases: 12,282
New cases: 74
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,557.2
East Hampshire
Total cases: 11,998
New cases: 94
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,688.5
Winchester
Total cases: 13,792
New cases: 104
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,952.6
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 20,111
New cases: 123
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,313.6
Eastleigh
Total cases: 16,648
New cases: 113
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,284.5
Hart
Total cases: 11,518
New cases: 70
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,800.3
New Forest
Total cases: 16,599
New cases: 114
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,239.7
Rushmoor
Total cases: 13,654
New cases: 81
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,466
Test Valley
Total cases: 14,282
New cases: 99
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,231.3
Southampton
Total cases: 33,897
New cases: 185
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,404.8
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 15,581
New cases: 119
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,949.7
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.