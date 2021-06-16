157 Covid cases confirmed on June 16 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
There were 157 cases reported on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 93 on Tuesday, 121 on Monday, 126 on Sunday, 101 on Saturday, 139 on Friday and 135 on Thursday last week.
A total of 9,055 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on June 16.
Data released on June 16 shows nationally there were nine deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,926 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of June 16.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 14,644
New cases: 26
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,814.2
Gosport
Total cases: 3,940
New cases: 5
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,644.1
Havant
Total cases: 7,191
New cases: 5
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,697.2
Fareham
Total cases: 5,333
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,588.2
East Hampshire
Total cases: 4,999
New cases: 9
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,087.2
Winchester
Total cases: 5,034
New cases: 5
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,031.7
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,443
New cases: 16
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,781.3
Eastleigh
Total cases: 5,970
New cases: 12
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,469.1
Hart
Total cases: 4,540
New cases: 7
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,676.9
New Forest
Total cases: 6,302
New cases: 5
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,499.4
Rushmoor
Total cases: 7,977
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,432.4
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,579
New cases: 12
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,422.2
Southampton
Total cases: 15,328
New cases: 42
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,070
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,894
New cases: 6
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,862.8
