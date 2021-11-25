1,575 new Covid cases confirmed on November 25 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,575 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,488 on Wednesday, 1,390 on Tuesday, 1,436 on Monday, 1,943 on Friday and 1,463 last Thursday.
A total of 47,240 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 25.
Data released on November 25 shows nationally there were 147 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 144,433 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 25.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 32,710
New cases: 126
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,235.8
Gosport
Total cases: 11,972
New cases: 46
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,138.1
Havant
Total cases: 16,828
New cases: 92
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,319.7
Fareham
Total cases: 14,191
New cases: 80
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,198.1
East Hampshire
Total cases: 13,905
New cases: 132
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,228.4
Winchester
Total cases: 15,488
New cases: 105
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,299.4
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 22,318
New cases: 121
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,555.1
Eastleigh
Total cases: 19,067
New cases: 127
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,069.5
Hart
Total cases: 12,905
New cases: 105
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,221.3
New Forest
Total cases: 19,155
New cases: 151
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,662.5
Rushmoor
Total cases: 15,196
New cases: 110
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,099.7
Test Valley
Total cases: 16,534
New cases: 120
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,002.2
Southampton
Total cases: 37,485
New cases: 162
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,823.7
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 17,639
New cases: 98
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,396
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.