A total of 1,575 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,488 on Wednesday, 1,390 on Tuesday, 1,436 on Monday, 1,943 on Friday and 1,463 last Thursday.

A total of 47,240 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 25.

Data released on November 25 shows nationally there were 147 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 144,433 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 25.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 32,710

New cases: 126

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,235.8

Gosport

Total cases: 11,972

New cases: 46

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,138.1

Havant

Total cases: 16,828

New cases: 92

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,319.7

Fareham

Total cases: 14,191

New cases: 80

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,198.1

East Hampshire

Total cases: 13,905

New cases: 132

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,228.4

Winchester

Total cases: 15,488

New cases: 105

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,299.4

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 22,318

New cases: 121

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,555.1

Eastleigh

Total cases: 19,067

New cases: 127

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,069.5

Hart

Total cases: 12,905

New cases: 105

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,221.3

New Forest

Total cases: 19,155

New cases: 151

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,662.5

Rushmoor

Total cases: 15,196

New cases: 110

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,099.7

Test Valley

Total cases: 16,534

New cases: 120

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,002.2

Southampton

Total cases: 37,485

New cases: 162

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,823.7

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 17,639

New cases: 98

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,396

