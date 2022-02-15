A total of 1,580 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,442 on Monday, 1,422 on Sunday, 1,458 on Saturday, 2,105 on Friday, 2,257 in Thursday, 2,576 on Wednesday and 2,213 last Tuesday.

From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.

A total of 46,186 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 15.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on February 15 shows nationally there were 234 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 159,839 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 15.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 58,403

New cases: 134

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,203.2

Gosport

Total cases: 21,239

New cases: 66

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,081.8

Havant

Total cases: 31,191

New cases: 68

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,688.3

Fareham

Total cases: 27,360

New cases: 90

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,072.1

East Hampshire

Total cases: 28,564

New cases: 108

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,984.9

Winchester

Total cases: 31,171

New cases: 93

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,753.6

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 46,419

New cases: 149

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,113.3

Eastleigh

Total cases: 36,363

New cases: 115

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,832.2

Hart

Total cases: 25,874

New cases: 100

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,508.1

New Forest

Total cases: 37,638

New cases: 157

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,950.9

Rushmoor

Total cases: 29,106

New cases: 84

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 30,836.9

Test Valley

Total cases: 32,488

New cases: 104

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,548.3

Southampton

Total cases: 68,095

New cases: 176

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,928.6

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 30,546

New cases: 136

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,466.5

A message from the Editor