THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,580 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,442 on Monday, 1,422 on Sunday, 1,458 on Saturday, 2,105 on Friday, 2,257 in Thursday, 2,576 on Wednesday and 2,213 last Tuesday.
From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.
A total of 46,186 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 15.
Data released on February 15 shows nationally there were 234 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 159,839 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 15.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 58,403
New cases: 134
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,203.2
Gosport
Total cases: 21,239
New cases: 66
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,081.8
Havant
Total cases: 31,191
New cases: 68
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,688.3
Fareham
Total cases: 27,360
New cases: 90
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,072.1
East Hampshire
Total cases: 28,564
New cases: 108
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,984.9
Winchester
Total cases: 31,171
New cases: 93
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,753.6
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 46,419
New cases: 149
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,113.3
Eastleigh
Total cases: 36,363
New cases: 115
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,832.2
Hart
Total cases: 25,874
New cases: 100
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,508.1
New Forest
Total cases: 37,638
New cases: 157
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,950.9
Rushmoor
Total cases: 29,106
New cases: 84
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 30,836.9
Test Valley
Total cases: 32,488
New cases: 104
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,548.3
Southampton
Total cases: 68,095
New cases: 176
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,928.6
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 30,546
New cases: 136
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,466.5
