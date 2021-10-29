A total of 1,586 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,443 on Thursday, 1,711 on Wednesday, 1,306 on Tuesday, 1,945 on Monday, 1,796 on Sunday, and 2,005 last Friday.

A total of 43,467 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 29.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on October 29 shows nationally there were 186 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 140,392 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 29.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 29,174

New cases: 149

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,588.8

Gosport

Total cases: 10,070

New cases: 101

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,892

Havant

Total cases: 14,733

New cases: 121

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,661.5

Fareham

Total cases: 11,892

New cases: 73

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,221.9

East Hampshire

Total cases: 11,560

New cases: 63

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,334.8

Winchester

Total cases: 13,272

New cases: 126

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,539.6

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 19,603

New cases: 147

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,027.8

Eastleigh

Total cases: 16,087

New cases: 121

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,870.6

Hart

Total cases: 11,176

New cases: 85

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,449.9

New Forest

Total cases: 16,007

New cases: 153

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,910.2

Rushmoor

Total cases: 13,317

New cases: 66

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,108.9

Test Valley

Total cases: 13,814

New cases: 117

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,863.2

Southampton

Total cases: 33,078

New cases: 160

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,080.9

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 15,191

New cases: 104

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,675.6

A message from the Editor