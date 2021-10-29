1,586 new Covid cases confirmed on October 29 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,586 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,443 on Thursday, 1,711 on Wednesday, 1,306 on Tuesday, 1,945 on Monday, 1,796 on Sunday, and 2,005 last Friday.
A total of 43,467 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 29.
Data released on October 29 shows nationally there were 186 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 140,392 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 29.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 29,174
New cases: 149
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,588.8
Gosport
Total cases: 10,070
New cases: 101
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,892
Havant
Total cases: 14,733
New cases: 121
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,661.5
Fareham
Total cases: 11,892
New cases: 73
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,221.9
East Hampshire
Total cases: 11,560
New cases: 63
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,334.8
Winchester
Total cases: 13,272
New cases: 126
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,539.6
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 19,603
New cases: 147
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,027.8
Eastleigh
Total cases: 16,087
New cases: 121
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,870.6
Hart
Total cases: 11,176
New cases: 85
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,449.9
New Forest
Total cases: 16,007
New cases: 153
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,910.2
Rushmoor
Total cases: 13,317
New cases: 66
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,108.9
Test Valley
Total cases: 13,814
New cases: 117
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,863.2
Southampton
Total cases: 33,078
New cases: 160
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,080.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 15,191
New cases: 104
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,675.6
