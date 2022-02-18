1,669 new Covid cases confirmed on February 18 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,669 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,911 on Thursday, 2,195 on Wednesday, 1,580 on Tuesday, 1,442 on Monday, 1,422 on Sunday, 1,458 on Saturday, and 2,105 last Friday.
From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.
A total of 47,685 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 18.
Data released on February 18 shows nationally there were 158 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 160,379 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 18.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 58,952
New cases: 134
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,458.9
Gosport
Total cases: 21,431
New cases: 57
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,308.5
Havant
Total cases: 31,530
New cases: 110
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,956.7
Fareham
Total cases: 27,683
New cases: 106
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,795.3
East Hampshire
Total cases: 28,951
New cases: 106
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,378.1
Winchester
Total cases: 31,516
New cases: 100
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,027.6
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 46,970
New cases: 160
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,423.3
Eastleigh
Total cases: 36,744
New cases: 113
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,113.3
Hart
Total cases: 26,196
New cases: 104
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,838
New Forest
Total cases: 18,130
New cases: 141
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,224.7
Rushmoor
Total cases: 29,424
New cases: 85
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 31,173.8
Test Valley
Total cases: 32,904
New cases: 119
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,875.5
Southampton
Total cases: 68,810
New cases: 197
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,211.4
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 30,981
New cases: 137
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,772.2
