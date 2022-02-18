A total of 1,669 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,911 on Thursday, 2,195 on Wednesday, 1,580 on Tuesday, 1,442 on Monday, 1,422 on Sunday, 1,458 on Saturday, and 2,105 last Friday.

From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.

A total of 47,685 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 18.

Data released on February 18 shows nationally there were 158 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 160,379 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 18.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 58,952

New cases: 134

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,458.9

Gosport

Total cases: 21,431

New cases: 57

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,308.5

Havant

Total cases: 31,530

New cases: 110

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,956.7

Fareham

Total cases: 27,683

New cases: 106

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,795.3

East Hampshire

Total cases: 28,951

New cases: 106

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,378.1

Winchester

Total cases: 31,516

New cases: 100

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,027.6

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 46,970

New cases: 160

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,423.3

Eastleigh

Total cases: 36,744

New cases: 113

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,113.3

Hart

Total cases: 26,196

New cases: 104

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,838

New Forest

Total cases: 18,130

New cases: 141

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,224.7

Rushmoor

Total cases: 29,424

New cases: 85

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 31,173.8

Test Valley

Total cases: 32,904

New cases: 119

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,875.5

Southampton

Total cases: 68,810

New cases: 197

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,211.4

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 30,981

New cases: 137

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,772.2

