167 Covid cases confirmed on June 19 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
There were 167 cases reported on Saturday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 168 on Friday, 242 on Thursday, 157 on Wednesday, 93 on Tuesday, 121 on Monday and 126 on Sunday Friday last week.
A total of 10,321 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on June 19.
Data released on June 19 shows nationally there were 14 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,970 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of June 19.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 14,769
New cases: 33
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,872.3
Gosport
Total cases: 3,952
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,658.3
Havant
Total cases: 7,210
New cases: 8
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,712.2
Fareham
Total cases: 5,355
New cases: 7
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,607.1
East Hampshire
Total cases: 5,020
New cases: 5
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,104.4
Winchester
Total cases: 5,057
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,050.2
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,493
New cases: 19
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,809.7
Eastleigh
Total cases: 5,997
New cases: 7
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,489.3
Hart
Total cases: 4,567
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,704.7
New Forest
Total cases: 6,335
New cases: 11
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,517.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 8,001
New cases: 10
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,457.8
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,616
New cases: 13
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,451.5
Southampton
Total cases: 15,476
New cases: 42
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,128.6
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,903
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,869.1
Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.