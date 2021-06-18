168 Covid cases confirmed on June 18 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
There were 168 cases reported on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 242 on Thursday, 157 on Wednesday, 93 on Tuesday, 121 on Monday, 126 on Sunday, 101 on Saturday and 139 on Friday last week.
A total of 10,476 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on June 18.
Data released on June 18 shows nationally there were 11 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,956 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of June 18.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 14,736
New cases: 32
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,857
Gosport
Total cases: 3,950
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,655.9
Havant
Total cases: 7,202
New cases: 1
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,705.9
Fareham
Total cases: 5,348
New cases: 6
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,601.1
East Hampshire
Total cases: 5,015
New cases: 6
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,100.3
Winchester
Total cases: 5,054
New cases: 8
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,047.8
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,474
New cases: 20
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,798.9
Eastleigh
Total cases: 5,990
New cases: 10
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,484.1
Hart
Total cases: 4,563
New cases: 18
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,700.6
New Forest
Total cases: 6,324
New cases: 6
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,511.7
Rushmoor
Total cases: 7,991
New cases: 8
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,447.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,603
New cases: 7
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,441.2
Southampton
Total cases: 15,434
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,112
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,900
New cases: 1
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,867
