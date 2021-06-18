There were 168 cases reported on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 242 on Thursday, 157 on Wednesday, 93 on Tuesday, 121 on Monday, 126 on Sunday, 101 on Saturday and 139 on Friday last week.

A total of 10,476 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on June 18.

READ NEXT: See our latest report on Queen Alexandra Hospital Covid patients

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Covid-19 testing site at Lysses car park in Fareham, on Thursday, October 15. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on June 18 shows nationally there were 11 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,956 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth and Hampshire

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of June 18.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Latest number of coronavirus cases in Portsmouth and Hampshire have been confirmed. Picture: DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images

Portsmouth

Total cases: 14,736

New cases: 32

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,857

A health worker places tubes in a fridge at the new COVID-19 test centre. Picture: RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images

Gosport

Total cases: 3,950

New cases: 2

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,655.9

Covid-19 testing site in Civic Centre Road, Havant. Picture: Sarah Standing (061020-4968)

Havant

Total cases: 7,202

New cases: 1

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,705.9

Fareham

Total cases: 5,348

New cases: 6

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,601.1

East Hampshire

Total cases: 5,015

New cases: 6

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,100.3

Winchester

Total cases: 5,054

New cases: 8

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,047.8

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 8,474

New cases: 20

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,798.9

Eastleigh

Total cases: 5,990

New cases: 10

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,484.1

READ NEXT: Test and trace service is missing its target in Portsmouth and Hampshire

Hart

Total cases: 4,563

New cases: 18

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,700.6

New Forest

Total cases: 6,324

New cases: 6

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,511.7

Rushmoor

Total cases: 7,991

New cases: 8

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,447.2

Test Valley

Total cases: 5,603

New cases: 7

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,441.2

Southampton

Total cases: 15,434

New cases: 43

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,112

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 6,900

New cases: 1

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,867

Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.

A message from the Editor

Thank you for reading this story on portsmouth.co.uk. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to portsmouth.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit our Subscription page now to sign up.