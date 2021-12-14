A total of 1,687 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,885 on Monday, 1,444 on Sunday, 1,904 on Satuday, 1,862 on Friday, 2,044 on Thursday, 1,827 on Wednesday and 1,837 on Tuesday.

A total of 59,610 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 14.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on December 14 shows nationally there were 150 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 146,627 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 14.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 36,631

New cases: 164

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,062.1

Gosport

Total cases: 13,351

New cases: 52

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,766.6

Havant

Total cases: 18,998

New cases: 74

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,037.3

Fareham

Total cases: 16,256

New cases: 95

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,973.1

East Hampshire

Total cases: 15,820

New cases: 92

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,774.8

Winchester

Total cases: 17,735

New cases: 151

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,083.8

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 24,882

New cases: 118

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,997.5

Eastleigh

Total cases: 21,738

New cases: 144

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,040.4

Hart

Total cases: 14,800

New cases: 122

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,162.7

New Forest

Total cases: 21,989

New cases: 148

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,240

Rushmoor

Total cases: 16,697

New cases: 67

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,689.9

Test Valley

Total cases: 19,122

New cases: 142

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,037.4

Southampton

Total cases: 41,233

New cases: 228

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,305.9

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 19,872

New cases: 90

Infection rate for duration of pandemic : 13,965.3

