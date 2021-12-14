1,687 new Covid cases confirmed on December 14 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,687 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,885 on Monday, 1,444 on Sunday, 1,904 on Satuday, 1,862 on Friday, 2,044 on Thursday, 1,827 on Wednesday and 1,837 on Tuesday.
A total of 59,610 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 14.
Data released on December 14 shows nationally there were 150 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 146,627 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 14.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 36,631
New cases: 164
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,062.1
Gosport
Total cases: 13,351
New cases: 52
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,766.6
Havant
Total cases: 18,998
New cases: 74
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,037.3
Fareham
Total cases: 16,256
New cases: 95
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,973.1
East Hampshire
Total cases: 15,820
New cases: 92
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,774.8
Winchester
Total cases: 17,735
New cases: 151
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,083.8
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 24,882
New cases: 118
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,997.5
Eastleigh
Total cases: 21,738
New cases: 144
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,040.4
Hart
Total cases: 14,800
New cases: 122
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,162.7
New Forest
Total cases: 21,989
New cases: 148
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,240
Rushmoor
Total cases: 16,697
New cases: 67
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,689.9
Test Valley
Total cases: 19,122
New cases: 142
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,037.4
Southampton
Total cases: 41,233
New cases: 228
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,305.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 19,872
New cases: 90
Infection rate for duration of pandemic : 13,965.3
