A total of 1,711 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,306 on Tuesday, 1,945 on Monday, 1,796 on Sunday, 2,005 on Friday, 1,729 on Thursday.

A total of 43,941 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 26.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on October 27 shows nationally there were 207 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 139,741 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 27.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 28,932

New cases: 163

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,476

Gosport

Total cases: 9,869

New cases: 101

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,654.6

Havant

Total cases: 14,533

New cases: 115

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,503.2

Fareham

Total cases: 11,746

New cases: 89

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,096.4

East Hampshire

Total cases: 11,404

New cases: 86

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,208.8

Winchester

Total cases: 13,038

New cases: 131

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,353.8

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 19,324

New cases: 151

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,870.8

Eastleigh

Total cases: 15,842

New cases: 131

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,689.8

Hart

Total cases: 11,000

New cases: 103

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,269.6

New Forest

Total cases: 15,714

New cases: 138

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,747.1

Rushmoor

Total cases: 13,176

New cases: 86

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,959.5

Test Valley

Total cases: 13,603

New cases: 117

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,697.3

Southampton

Total cases: 32,762

New cases: 197

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,956

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 15,002

New cases: 103

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,542.8

