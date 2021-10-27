1,711 new Covid cases confirmed on October 27 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,711 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,306 on Tuesday, 1,945 on Monday, 1,796 on Sunday, 2,005 on Friday, 1,729 on Thursday.
A total of 43,941 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 26.
Data released on October 27 shows nationally there were 207 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 139,741 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 27.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 28,932
New cases: 163
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,476
Gosport
Total cases: 9,869
New cases: 101
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,654.6
Havant
Total cases: 14,533
New cases: 115
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,503.2
Fareham
Total cases: 11,746
New cases: 89
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,096.4
East Hampshire
Total cases: 11,404
New cases: 86
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,208.8
Winchester
Total cases: 13,038
New cases: 131
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,353.8
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 19,324
New cases: 151
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,870.8
Eastleigh
Total cases: 15,842
New cases: 131
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,689.8
Hart
Total cases: 11,000
New cases: 103
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,269.6
New Forest
Total cases: 15,714
New cases: 138
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,747.1
Rushmoor
Total cases: 13,176
New cases: 86
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,959.5
Test Valley
Total cases: 13,603
New cases: 117
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,697.3
Southampton
Total cases: 32,762
New cases: 197
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,956
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 15,002
New cases: 103
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,542.8
