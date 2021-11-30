A total of 1,756 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,411 on Monday, 1,504 on Sunday, 2,027 on Friday, 1,575 on Thursday, 1,488 on Wednesday and 1,390 last Tuesday

A total of 39,716 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 30.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on November 30 shows nationally there were 35 deaths recorded within 159 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 144,969 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 30.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 33,710

New cases: 223

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,701.6

Gosport

Total cases: 12,294

New cases: 70

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,518.4

Havant

Total cases: 17,375

New cases: 120

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,752.7

Fareham

Total cases: 14,707

New cases: 120

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,641.6

East Hampshire

Total cases: 14,377

New cases: 72

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,609.5

Winchester

Total cases: 16,008

New cases: 125

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,712.3

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 22,893

New cases: 131

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,878.6

Eastleigh

Total cases: 19,770

New cases: 147

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,588.3

Hart

Total cases: 13,339

New cases: 95

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,665.9

New Forest

Total cases: 19,838

New cases: 153

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,042.6

Rushmoor

Total cases: 15,571

New cases: 64

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,497

Test Valley

Total cases: 17,201

New cases: 128

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,526.7

Southampton

Total cases: 38,371

New cases: 171

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,174.1

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 18,235

New cases: 137

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,814.8

