1,756 new Covid cases confirmed on November 30 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,756 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,411 on Monday, 1,504 on Sunday, 2,027 on Friday, 1,575 on Thursday, 1,488 on Wednesday and 1,390 last Tuesday
A total of 39,716 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 30.
Data released on November 30 shows nationally there were 35 deaths recorded within 159 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 144,969 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 30.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 33,710
New cases: 223
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,701.6
Gosport
Total cases: 12,294
New cases: 70
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,518.4
Havant
Total cases: 17,375
New cases: 120
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,752.7
Fareham
Total cases: 14,707
New cases: 120
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,641.6
East Hampshire
Total cases: 14,377
New cases: 72
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,609.5
Winchester
Total cases: 16,008
New cases: 125
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,712.3
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 22,893
New cases: 131
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,878.6
Eastleigh
Total cases: 19,770
New cases: 147
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,588.3
Hart
Total cases: 13,339
New cases: 95
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,665.9
New Forest
Total cases: 19,838
New cases: 153
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,042.6
Rushmoor
Total cases: 15,571
New cases: 64
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,497
Test Valley
Total cases: 17,201
New cases: 128
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,526.7
Southampton
Total cases: 38,371
New cases: 171
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,174.1
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 18,235
New cases: 137
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,814.8
