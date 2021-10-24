A total of 1,796 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,005 on Friday, 1,729 on Thursday and 2,097 on Wednesday.

A total of 39,962 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 24.

Data released on October 24 shows nationally there were 72 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 139,533 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 24.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 28,585

New cases: 162

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,314.4

Gosport

Total cases: 9,610

New cases: 96

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,348.7

Havant

Total cases: 14,244

New cases: 131

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,274.4

Fareham

Total cases: 11,486

New cases: 75

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,873

East Hampshire

Total cases: 11,160

New cases: 80

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,011.8

Winchester

Total cases: 12,663

New cases: 156

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,056

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 18,888

New cases: 150

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,625.6

Eastleigh

Total cases: 15,498

New cases: 120

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,436

Hart

Total cases: 10,763

New cases: 71

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,026.8

New Forest

Total cases: 15,339

New cases: 143

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,538.3

Rushmoor

Total cases: 12,991

New cases: 153

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,763.5

Test Valley

Total cases: 13,283

New cases: 124

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,445.6

Southampton

Total cases: 32,224

New cases: 208

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,743.2

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 14,689

New cases: 127

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,322.8

