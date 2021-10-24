1,796 new Covid cases confirmed on October 24 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,796 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,005 on Friday, 1,729 on Thursday and 2,097 on Wednesday.
A total of 39,962 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 24.
Data released on October 24 shows nationally there were 72 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 139,533 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 24.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 28,585
New cases: 162
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,314.4
Gosport
Total cases: 9,610
New cases: 96
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,348.7
Havant
Total cases: 14,244
New cases: 131
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,274.4
Fareham
Total cases: 11,486
New cases: 75
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,873
East Hampshire
Total cases: 11,160
New cases: 80
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,011.8
Winchester
Total cases: 12,663
New cases: 156
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,056
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 18,888
New cases: 150
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,625.6
Eastleigh
Total cases: 15,498
New cases: 120
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,436
Hart
Total cases: 10,763
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,026.8
New Forest
Total cases: 15,339
New cases: 143
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,538.3
Rushmoor
Total cases: 12,991
New cases: 153
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,763.5
Test Valley
Total cases: 13,283
New cases: 124
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,445.6
Southampton
Total cases: 32,224
New cases: 208
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,743.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 14,689
New cases: 127
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,322.8
