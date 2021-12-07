1,837 new Covid cases confirmed on December 7 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,837 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,400 on Monday, 1,940 on Friday, 1,990 on Thursday, 2,143 on Wednesday and 1,756 last Tuesday.
A total of 45,691 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 7.
Data released on December 7 shows nationally there were 180 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 145,826 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 7.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 35,279
New cases: 235
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,432.4
Gosport
Total cases: 12,862
New cases: 81
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,189.1
Havant
Total cases: 18,251
New cases: 140
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,446.1
Fareham
Total cases: 15,496
New cases: 109
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,319.8
East Hampshire
Total cases: 15,103
New cases: 96
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,195.8
Winchester
Total cases: 16,782
New cases: 130
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,327
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 23,869
New cases: 141
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,427.7
Eastleigh
Total cases: 20,823
New cases: 149
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,365.3
Hart
Total cases: 14,184
New cases: 114
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,531.6
New Forest
Total cases: 20,921
New cases: 170
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,645.5
Rushmoor
Total cases: 16,190
New cases: 77
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,152.8
Test Valley
Total cases: 18,147
New cases: 157
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,270.7
Southampton
Total cases: 39,723
New cases: 106
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,708.7
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 19,078
New cases: 132
Infection rate for duration of pandemic : 13,407.3
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.