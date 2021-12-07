A total of 1,837 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,400 on Monday, 1,940 on Friday, 1,990 on Thursday, 2,143 on Wednesday and 1,756 last Tuesday.

A total of 45,691 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 7.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases.

Data released on December 7 shows nationally there were 180 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 145,826 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 7.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 35,279

New cases: 235

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,432.4

Gosport

Total cases: 12,862

New cases: 81

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,189.1

Havant

Total cases: 18,251

New cases: 140

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,446.1

Fareham

Total cases: 15,496

New cases: 109

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,319.8

East Hampshire

Total cases: 15,103

New cases: 96

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,195.8

Winchester

Total cases: 16,782

New cases: 130

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,327

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 23,869

New cases: 141

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,427.7

Eastleigh

Total cases: 20,823

New cases: 149

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,365.3

Hart

Total cases: 14,184

New cases: 114

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,531.6

New Forest

Total cases: 20,921

New cases: 170

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,645.5

Rushmoor

Total cases: 16,190

New cases: 77

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,152.8

Test Valley

Total cases: 18,147

New cases: 157

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,270.7

Southampton

Total cases: 39,723

New cases: 106

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,708.7

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 19,078

New cases: 132

Infection rate for duration of pandemic : 13,407.3

