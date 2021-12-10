A total of 1,862 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,044 on Thursday, 1,827 on Wednesday, 1,837 on Tuesday, 1,400 on Monday, and 1,940 last Friday.

A total of 58,194 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 10.

Data released on December 10 shows nationally there were 120 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 146,255 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 10.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 35,963

New cases: 184

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,751

Gosport

Total cases: 13,144

New cases: 71

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,522.1

Havant

Total cases: 18,641

New cases: 126

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,754.7

Fareham

Total cases: 15,806

New cases: 95

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,586.3

East Hampshire

Total cases: 15,421

New cases: 114

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,452.6

Winchester

Total cases: 17,172

New cases: 129

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,636.7

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 24,307

New cases: 158

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,674.1

Eastleigh

Total cases: 21,211

New cases: 116

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,651.6

Hart

Total cases: 14,404

New cases: 104

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,757

New Forest

Total cases: 21,389

New cases: 147

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,906

Rushmoor

Total cases: 16,415

New cases: 82

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,391.2

Test Valley

Total cases: 18,624

New cases: 171

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,645.8

Southampton

Total cases: 40,372

New cases: 206

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,965.4

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 19,458

New cases: 159

Infection rate for duration of pandemic : 13,674.3

