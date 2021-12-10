1,862 new Covid cases confirmed on December 10 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,862 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,044 on Thursday, 1,827 on Wednesday, 1,837 on Tuesday, 1,400 on Monday, and 1,940 last Friday.
A total of 58,194 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 10.
Data released on December 10 shows nationally there were 120 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 146,255 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 10.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 35,963
New cases: 184
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,751
Gosport
Total cases: 13,144
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,522.1
Havant
Total cases: 18,641
New cases: 126
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,754.7
Fareham
Total cases: 15,806
New cases: 95
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,586.3
East Hampshire
Total cases: 15,421
New cases: 114
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,452.6
Winchester
Total cases: 17,172
New cases: 129
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,636.7
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 24,307
New cases: 158
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,674.1
Eastleigh
Total cases: 21,211
New cases: 116
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,651.6
Hart
Total cases: 14,404
New cases: 104
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,757
New Forest
Total cases: 21,389
New cases: 147
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,906
Rushmoor
Total cases: 16,415
New cases: 82
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,391.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 18,624
New cases: 171
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,645.8
Southampton
Total cases: 40,372
New cases: 206
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,965.4
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 19,458
New cases: 159
Infection rate for duration of pandemic : 13,674.3
