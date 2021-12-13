A total of 1,885 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,444 on Sunday, 1,904 on Satuday, 1,862 on Friday, 2,044 on Thursday, 1,827 on Wednesday, 1,837 on Tuesday and 1,400 last Monday.

A total of 54,661 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 13.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on December 13 shows nationally there were 38 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 146,477 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 13.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 36,467

New cases: 146

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,985.7

Gosport

Total cases: 13,299

New cases: 60

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,705.2

Havant

Total cases: 18,924

New cases: 99

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,978.7

Fareham

Total cases: 16,161

New cases: 125

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,891.4

East Hampshire

Total cases: 15,728

New cases: 122

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,700.5

Winchester

Total cases: 17,584

New cases: 156

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,963.9

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 24,764

New cases: 186

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,931.1

Eastleigh

Total cases: 21,594

New cases: 100

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,934.2

Hart

Total cases: 14,800

New cases: 122

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,162.7

New Forest

Total cases: 21,841

New cases: 192

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,157.6

Rushmoor

Total cases: 16,630

New cases: 77

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,619

Test Valley

Total cases: 18,980

New cases: 134

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,925.7

Southampton

Total cases: 41,005

New cases: 239

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,215.7

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 19,782

New cases: 127

Infection rate for duration of pandemic : 13,902

