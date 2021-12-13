1,885 new Covid cases confirmed on December 13 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,885 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,444 on Sunday, 1,904 on Satuday, 1,862 on Friday, 2,044 on Thursday, 1,827 on Wednesday, 1,837 on Tuesday and 1,400 last Monday.
A total of 54,661 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 13.
Data released on December 13 shows nationally there were 38 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 146,477 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 13.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 36,467
New cases: 146
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,985.7
Gosport
Total cases: 13,299
New cases: 60
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,705.2
Havant
Total cases: 18,924
New cases: 99
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,978.7
Fareham
Total cases: 16,161
New cases: 125
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,891.4
East Hampshire
Total cases: 15,728
New cases: 122
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,700.5
Winchester
Total cases: 17,584
New cases: 156
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,963.9
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 24,764
New cases: 186
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,931.1
Eastleigh
Total cases: 21,594
New cases: 100
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,934.2
Hart
Total cases: 14,800
New cases: 122
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,162.7
New Forest
Total cases: 21,841
New cases: 192
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,157.6
Rushmoor
Total cases: 16,630
New cases: 77
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,619
Test Valley
Total cases: 18,980
New cases: 134
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,925.7
Southampton
Total cases: 41,005
New cases: 239
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,215.7
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 19,782
New cases: 127
Infection rate for duration of pandemic : 13,902
