1,904 new Covid cases confirmed on December 11 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,904 new cases have been confirmed on Saturday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,862 on Friday, 2,044 on Thursday, 1,827 on Wednesday, 1,837 on Tuesday, 1,400 on Monday, and 1,940 last Friday.
A total of 54,073 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 11.
Data released on December 11 shows nationally there were 132 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 146,387 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 11.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 36,198
New cases: 235
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,860.4
Gosport
Total cases: 13,200
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,588.3
Havant
Total cases: 18,750
New cases: 109
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,841
Fareham
Total cases: 15,932
New cases: 126
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,694.6
East Hampshire
Total cases: 15,522
New cases: 102
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,534.1
Winchester
Total cases: 17,303
New cases: 131
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,740.7
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 24,462
New cases: 155
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,761.3
Eastleigh
Total cases: 21,354
New cases: 143
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,757.1
Hart
Total cases: 14,592
New cases: 188
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,949.6
New Forest
Total cases: 21,535
New cases: 146
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,987.3
Rushmoor
Total cases: 16,491
New cases: 76
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,471.7
Test Valley
Total cases: 18,746
New cases: 122
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,741.7
Southampton
Total cases: 40,583
New cases: 211
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,048.8
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 19,562
New cases: 104
Infection rate for duration of pandemic : 13,747.4
