A total of 1,904 new cases have been confirmed on Saturday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,862 on Friday, 2,044 on Thursday, 1,827 on Wednesday, 1,837 on Tuesday, 1,400 on Monday, and 1,940 last Friday.

A total of 54,073 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 11.

Data released on December 11 shows nationally there were 132 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 146,387 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 11.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 36,198

New cases: 235

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,860.4

Gosport

Total cases: 13,200

New cases: 56

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,588.3

Havant

Total cases: 18,750

New cases: 109

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,841

Fareham

Total cases: 15,932

New cases: 126

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,694.6

East Hampshire

Total cases: 15,522

New cases: 102

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,534.1

Winchester

Total cases: 17,303

New cases: 131

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,740.7

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 24,462

New cases: 155

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,761.3

Eastleigh

Total cases: 21,354

New cases: 143

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,757.1

Hart

Total cases: 14,592

New cases: 188

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,949.6

New Forest

Total cases: 21,535

New cases: 146

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,987.3

Rushmoor

Total cases: 16,491

New cases: 76

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,471.7

Test Valley

Total cases: 18,746

New cases: 122

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,741.7

Southampton

Total cases: 40,583

New cases: 211

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,048.8

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 19,562

New cases: 104

Infection rate for duration of pandemic : 13,747.4

