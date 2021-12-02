1,990 new Covid cases confirmed on December 1 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,990 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,143 on Wednesday, 1,756 on Tuesday, 1,411 on Monday, 1,504 on Sunday, 2,027 on Friday and 1,575 last Thursday.
A total of 53,945 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 2.
Data released on December 2 shows nationally there were 141 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 145,281 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 2.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 34,233
New cases: 236
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,945.2
Gosport
Total cases: 12,482
New cases: 100
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,740.4
Havant
Total cases: 17,646
New cases: 120
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,967.2
Fareham
Total cases: 14,975
New cases: 124
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,872
East Hampshire
Total cases: 14,616
New cases: 133
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,802.5
Winchester
Total cases: 16,235
New cases: 89
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,892.6
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 23,225
New cases: 205
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,065.4
Eastleigh
Total cases: 20,116
New cases: 156
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,843.6
Hart
Total cases: 13,587
New cases: 161
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,920
New Forest
Total cases: 20,176
New cases: 141
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,230.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 15,781
New cases: 106
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,719.5
Test Valley
Total cases: 17,508
New cases: 150
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,768.2
Southampton
Total cases: 38,782
New cases: 162
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,336.6
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 18,460
New cases: 107
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,973
