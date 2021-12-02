A total of 1,990 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,143 on Wednesday, 1,756 on Tuesday, 1,411 on Monday, 1,504 on Sunday, 2,027 on Friday and 1,575 last Thursday.

A total of 53,945 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 2.

Data released on December 2 shows nationally there were 141 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 145,281 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 2.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 34,233

New cases: 236

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,945.2

Gosport

Total cases: 12,482

New cases: 100

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,740.4

Havant

Total cases: 17,646

New cases: 120

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,967.2

Fareham

Total cases: 14,975

New cases: 124

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,872

East Hampshire

Total cases: 14,616

New cases: 133

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,802.5

Winchester

Total cases: 16,235

New cases: 89

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,892.6

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 23,225

New cases: 205

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,065.4

Eastleigh

Total cases: 20,116

New cases: 156

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,843.6

Hart

Total cases: 13,587

New cases: 161

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,920

New Forest

Total cases: 20,176

New cases: 141

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,230.8

Rushmoor

Total cases: 15,781

New cases: 106

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,719.5

Test Valley

Total cases: 17,508

New cases: 150

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,768.2

Southampton

Total cases: 38,782

New cases: 162

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,336.6

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 18,460

New cases: 107

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,973

