A total of 2,027 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,575 on Thursday, 1,488 on Wednesday, 1,390 on Tuesday, 1,436 on Monday, and 1,943 last Friday.

A total of 50,091 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 26.

Data released on November 26 shows nationally there were 160 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 144,593 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 26.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 32,978

New cases: 268

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,360.6

Gosport

Total cases: 12,046

New cases: 74

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,225.5

Havant

Total cases: 16,951

New cases: 123

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,417.1

Fareham

Total cases: 14,310

New cases: 119

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,300.4

East Hampshire

Total cases: 14,018

New cases: 113

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,319.6

Winchester

Total cases: 15,605

New cases: 117

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,392.3

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 22,451

New cases: 133

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,630

Eastleigh

Total cases: 19,228

New cases: 161

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,188.3

Hart

Total cases: 13,009

New cases: 104

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,327.8

New Forest

Total cases: 19,296

New cases: 141

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,740.9

Rushmoor

Total cases: 15,289

New cases: 93

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,198.2

Test Valley

Total cases: 16,694

New cases: 160

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,128

Southampton

Total cases: 37,724

New cases: 239

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,918.2

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 17,821

New cases: 182

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,523.9

