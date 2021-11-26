2,027 new Covid cases confirmed on November 26 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,027 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,575 on Thursday, 1,488 on Wednesday, 1,390 on Tuesday, 1,436 on Monday, and 1,943 last Friday.
A total of 50,091 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 26.
Data released on November 26 shows nationally there were 160 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 144,593 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 26.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 32,978
New cases: 268
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,360.6
Gosport
Total cases: 12,046
New cases: 74
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,225.5
Havant
Total cases: 16,951
New cases: 123
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,417.1
Fareham
Total cases: 14,310
New cases: 119
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,300.4
East Hampshire
Total cases: 14,018
New cases: 113
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,319.6
Winchester
Total cases: 15,605
New cases: 117
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,392.3
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 22,451
New cases: 133
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,630
Eastleigh
Total cases: 19,228
New cases: 161
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,188.3
Hart
Total cases: 13,009
New cases: 104
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,327.8
New Forest
Total cases: 19,296
New cases: 141
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,740.9
Rushmoor
Total cases: 15,289
New cases: 93
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,198.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 16,694
New cases: 160
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,128
Southampton
Total cases: 37,724
New cases: 239
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,918.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 17,821
New cases: 182
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,523.9
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.